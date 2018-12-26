Nets 134, Hornets 132: Harris Nets Game-Winner, Dinwiddie Scores 37

The Brooklyn Nets held off the Charlotte Hornets in two overtimes, 134-132, as Joe Harris scored the game-winner on a fast break layup off a Charlotte turnover with 3.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night at Barclays Center.

It was the Nets' ninth win in their last 10 games.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 37 points while setting a career high with seven 3-pointers made, plus 11 assists. Harris had a season-high 27, shooting 11-for-14 overall and 5-for-8 from 3-point range. He also set a franchise record for most consecutive home games with a 3-pointer made with 32.

D'Angelo Russell had 16 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds and Rodions Kurucs had his second straight double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Brooklyn came back from eight points down in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime.

With the Nets leading 94-92 in the fourth quarter, Kemba Walker scored Charlotte's next 12 points, with two mid-range jumpers and two free throws followed by two 3-pointers -- the second putting him over the 30-point mark for the game -- as the Hornets took a 104-96 lead with under 3:30 to go.

But the Nets responded with a Dinwiddie-led 8-0 run. The guard knocked down a 3-pointer, finished a drive, then drove and kicked to Kurucs in the corner for a 3-pointer that tied the game at 104 with 1:47 to go.

After Charlotte's Jeremy Lamb drew a foul on a 3-pointer and made all three, Harris answered from the corner to tie the game at 107 with 1:13 remaining. Malik Monk's three-point play put the Hornets up again before Harris answered again with his fifth 3-pointer of the game for a 110-110 tie. Marvin Williams hit a three for the Hornets before Dinwiddie knotted the game with three free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining.

With 3.6 seconds remaining, Walker made 1-of-2 to give the Hornets a lead. DeMarre Carroll grabbed the rebound and drew a foul in the backcourt, then made 1-of-2 with 1.2 seconds remaining to tie the game for the 18th time and send it into overtime.

A late surge from 3-point range lifted the Nets to a 56-51 lead at halftime, with Brooklyn shooting 7-for-11 from beyond the arc in the second quarter after starting out 1-for-10 in the first quarter.

The Hornets took advantage of those early Nets misfires to take a 29-22 lead after the first quarter. But the Nets quickly began shooting themselves back into the game. A Dinwiddie 3-pointer brought the Nets within 31-30 and Russell's triple got the Nets even at 36.

With the Hornets up 48-44, Brooklyn got three straight 3-pointers with two from Dinwiddie around another from Harris. When Harris beat the buzzer for another three, it gave the Nets four threes in the final 2:06 of the half and a five-point lead at halftime as they outscored the Hornets 34-22 in the quarter.

The Nets stretched their lead to 10 points, with a Jarrett Allen reverse dunk and Kurucs rebound basket making it 65-55 three minutes into the third quarter. But the Hornets outscored the Nets 14-2 over the next two minutes to go up 69-67.

Dinwiddie made his fourth 3-pointer of the game to halt the run and start a 12-4 Nets stretch that would put Brooklyn up 79-73. Charlotte scored the final four points of the period as the Nets took a 79-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

It's a return game. The Nets visit the Hornets on Friday, then head off to Milwaukee for a back-to-back on Saturday.