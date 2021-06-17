Nets vs. Bucks Game 6: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On falling behind early in the game:

"It did hurt to have a tough start for sure. It’s a common theme here. We’ve given up tough starts, we’ve clawed back in but haven’t had enough. And frankly, we haven’t played well here. So I could point to a lot of things. We definitely have a lot to clean up and it was one of those nights where you could just tell we didn’t quite have our fastball. That’s what this is all about is persevering, is finding ways to come back and bounce back, and that’s why we were able to push through and finished second in the East and that’s why we have Game 7 on our home floor.”

On closing deficits but not catching Bucks:

"I would say that's fair. We didn't look like we had a ton of energy all night. I think we wanted it, we just couldn't find it. And when you can't find that rhythm, it makes it even harder, and so it's kind of chicken-and-the-egg. Is the rhythm because you don't have the energy, or is it compounded because you don't have a rhythm? So it was just not our best game; we didn't play well. Lots of things we could have done better, improved on for next game. But like I said, it's now about how we respond."

On being outscored 26-4 in transition:

"Yeah, definitely hurt us. You know, that's where they're really strong, in transition. I thought we had some problems getting back in transition. We didn't create anything in transition. So that was a huge discrepancy that I thought really hurt us tonight. The slow start, the transition points, offensive rebounds, and when you add it all up, it's tough to win that way.”