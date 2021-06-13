Nets vs. Bucks Game 4: Jeff Green and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On if Irving injury deflated Nets:

"Yeah, I don’t know. Maybe that was in play a little bit. We just – we didn’t execute very well, and I think that was the gut punch. We had a hard time executing offensively, we had some defensive breakdowns, like I mentioned uncharacteristically for this series we gave them some opportunities in transition – not matching up and giving up three pointers. So, maybe that was some of it more so than the injuries because we were struggling a little bit, trying to get our mojo going. But yeah, it’s never going to be easy. It’s the playoffs. We are going to face adversity. We have to allow the adversity to make us stronger instead of hanging our heads."

On PJ Tucker's defense on Durant:

"I don't see anything that's changed after last game. He played that way before they had their altercation. He's playing extremely physical and made it difficult. That's his role on their team and I thought it was borderline non-basketball physical at times, but that's the playoffs. You have to adapt and adjust. Something definitely in a sense changed from the way the game was played in Brooklyn and here in Milwaukee. We’ve got to adapt, we’ve got to adjust, we’ve got to try and make it easy and like I said everyone has got to be aggressive, play and pinch in and be a part of that offense instead of try and be predictable and singling Kevin out."

On affect of Irving injury on Mike James, James Harden:

"I think, first with Mike, he’s going to play. He’s played for us since James went down. He is going to play again. But everyone’s got to play. All the complementary guys have got to play and be aggressive and confident – so, we’re going to need everyone to give it a great effort, especially if Ky can’t play. And then James, I think it’s an independent case. Like, I don’t want James to be rushed back. If he’s able to play next game or the game after, that’s fantastic. If he’s not, we don’t want to rush him back and jeopardize doing something worse or making this a long-term injury. So, we’ll see. We will have to take all these things into account and evaluate them and try to make a smart decision.”