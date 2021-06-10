Nets vs. Bucks Game 3: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On offensive looks down the stretch:

"You can always go back and look at a game and be like, would have liked this player to shoot or whatever it may but in the moment I thought we still were able to create some good opportunities, very makable opportunities. If you look at it, only one or two buckets in the last three or four minutes that we needed to fall and they just didn't. I thought plenty of opportunities. Now, would I want Kevin or Ky shooting every single ball? Of course, but that's not always the way it works out. We can learn from it. We can grow. We got good looks at times that just didn't go in for us. It was an uncharacteristic night in that respect but also a night that is a new experience for us. On the road and against an elite team in a hostile environment. Very physical game and at times I thought we maybe needed to just slow down a little bit have a little bit more poise and get to our spots."

On holding Bucks to 86 points again:

"I think it shows we defended well. We can always improve on the defensive end but it was a really solid game. We gave ourself a chance because of our defense. And our offense just couldn't keep up tonight. We're basically a bucket or two short. We'll have to clean up the offense but the defense was pretty solid and it's going to have to continue to be solid."

On Bruce Brown's two shots late in the game:

"We all know that we want Kevin or Ky to shoot the ball but if they don't get free they got to make the right play. So they made the right play, you give some credit to the Bucks, still we got some makeable looks, we could get better at executing and we can get better at handling these moments. It was a great test for us tonight and I think it was a lot for us to learn from.”