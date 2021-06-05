Nets vs. Bucks Game 1: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On Brooklyn defense:

"Overall, it was pretty good. We did a lot of things well…I thought our defense was good. We didn’t give them too many wide-open looks. We weren’t perfect, but we scrapped, we clawed, we fought on the boards, especially after the first quarter. We had to clean some things up as the game went on. I was really impressed with the fight and our ability to hang in there. We had some lineups that have very rarely played together and we were able to hang in there."

On losing James Harden:

"You never want to see that for someone like James, who is such an important player and such an incredible player and cares so much. I’m heartbroken for him. I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know is he he’s playing next game, if he’s out. I have no idea, but I’m heartbroken for him that he had to miss tonight. I mean, this guy was so ready and excited to play tonight. You know the preparation he puts in. You know how much he cares about the game, how much he cares about his team. So you never want to see that when someone gives everything they have towards this."

On Kyrie Irving:

"Kyrie was so important to us. He was giving us that outlet, a person who can make a play. He’s been there before. He’s such a presence on the court for us. He was unlucky not to have a monster game. He had a lot of balls that were in and out but they looked good. Those will go down for him. His impact in that first half was so important for us to go on top.”