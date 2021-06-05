Headline
Nets vs. Bucks Game 1: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 115-107 win over Milwaukee
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 115-107 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
STEVE NASH
On Brooklyn defense:
"Overall, it was pretty good. We did a lot of things well…I thought our defense was good. We didn’t give them too many wide-open looks. We weren’t perfect, but we scrapped, we clawed, we fought on the boards, especially after the first quarter. We had to clean some things up as the game went on. I was really impressed with the fight and our ability to hang in there. We had some lineups that have very rarely played together and we were able to hang in there."
On losing James Harden:
"You never want to see that for someone like James, who is such an important player and such an incredible player and cares so much. I’m heartbroken for him. I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know is he he’s playing next game, if he’s out. I have no idea, but I’m heartbroken for him that he had to miss tonight. I mean, this guy was so ready and excited to play tonight. You know the preparation he puts in. You know how much he cares about the game, how much he cares about his team. So you never want to see that when someone gives everything they have towards this."
On Kyrie Irving:
"Kyrie was so important to us. He was giving us that outlet, a person who can make a play. He’s been there before. He’s such a presence on the court for us. He was unlucky not to have a monster game. He had a lot of balls that were in and out but they looked good. Those will go down for him. His impact in that first half was so important for us to go on top.”
KEVIN DURANT
On Brooklyn defense:
"I think we were just really after the first quarter the offensive rebounding I think we did a solid job on after that. I think that's what got 'em going and had us down 10 in the first quarter them getting extra possessions. That's what they thrive on and I know they're not gonna miss that many shots — 6-for-30 — they're not gonna miss that many shots. They shot only three more shots than us. When we played them before they shoot 14, 15 more shots than us. We've just gotta rebound the basketball, play extremely hard and realize this team is a huge, long team, big team, so we've gotta all be in the paint helping each other out and it's gonna be a fun series."
On staying game with four fouls and scoring seven straight points:
“Yeah, I thought it was important stretch. There's only a minute to go and if I would’ve got my fifth foul that would’ve just been a lack of IQ. So I just tried to play smart and realized that we needed to score some baskets going into the fourth, and I was able to get some free throws, a nice little 3-pointer at the end. So I’ve just got to play smarter next game. The two fouls I got in the third quarter, I’ve just got to be better.”
On injuries around the league:
“That’s just a life lesson. You focus on what you can control, that's one of those things that you can't control, somebody getting injured or what can happen in the future. We’re looking around the league and seeing what's happening. But we focus on ourselves, each of us individually; and when it's time to come together as a collective we focus on that. So it's just control we can control.”
KYRIE IRVING
On losing James Harden:
"It's never easy to lose anybody, especially this time of the year where we just wanna have fun playing basketball and playing the right way and competing at a high level. We're obviously out there for bigger reasons, so when you see the game snatched away so early from one of our brothers, we feel for him, and we just had to make a quick adjustment and just adjust from there. That's the best thing we can do. We just came in the huddle, made sure that everybody on the bench knew kind of the situation we were in, and like I said we just played out from there. It went our way tonight, but obviously we're gonna feel his loss no matter what."
On Blake Griffin and Mike James stepping up:
"We have the capability of rising to the occasion. We're a very mature basketball club because we play selflessly, and we trust each other. So in any situation in the game, I feel like we have the talent, we have the preparation, we have the coaching staff to be able to go out and execute. And then after that it's just mainly up to us to continue to play the right way. Basketball rewards the team that brings the physicality first and continues to play a well-detailed game.”
On adversity throughout season preparing Nets for this game:
“I've been saying it for a while, just in terms of the journey this year, what it's taken for us to just continue to persevere and just be resilient. We just gotta dig deep, especially when you don't know when some of those situations are gonna happen. Like I said we feel for James, and all of us feel it, so just gotta pray and wish him the best and want him to get healthy.”
