Nets vs. Celtics Game 5: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On winning series and looking at Bucks:

"We just want to take it one day at a time. Obviously when you get ahead of ourselves, that usually doesn’t work out for us so we just want to take it one day at a time as we develop more of a collective effort that we can be consistent with. I just feel like we’ve made strides in a short period of time. It feels like three weeks ago we were talking about getting on the same page, doing the little things in order for us to win, continuously boxing out, rebounding and stopping teams from feeling comfortable against us out there. So in any competitive field, you want your opponent to feel some type of physicality so you make it harder on them, and I feel like we did that."

On playing with Harden and Durant:

"We don’t want to take any of this time for granted, and we know this doesn’t happen too often in our culture, in our history where three of the best scorers to ever play the game are on one team, and then you have a collection of guys that have done unbelievable things in this league, either coming off the bench or starting with us. So we just want everyone to feel good. We’re a selfless group. We try to make sure it’s not just about us three, but we understand that the expectations is on us to perform and to lead our team. It’s just inevitable so we welcome that. We just don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves.”

On matchup with Milwaukee:

“I think it’s meant for a lot of the best players in the league to go up against one another and show why we are who we are. Mutual respect on both sides for what we are capable of doing talent wise. We obviously know it’s going to be some adjustments made on the fly when we are going up against each other. Offense is going to be easy to go by sometimes and tough. We just have to learn from the game plan and we will have a few days to prepare with. Basketball is basketball. Like I said, once we step on the floor, it’s who can score the most and get the most stops.”