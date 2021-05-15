Nets vs. Bulls: James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JAMES HARDEN

On getting going in second quarter:

"We woke up. It was a 1 o’clock game. Yeah, we kind of eased our way into the game a little bit, but we found a rhythm on both ends of the ball. The second unit did an unbelievable job of locking in defensively and then making shots, sharing the basketball, Jeff played well, Nic, Bruce, Landry, down the line we’ve been playing well. We’re going to need that confidence from every guy tomorrow and then going into the postseason."

On staying connected with Durant and Irving:

“We just stay in tune, we're in tune to what's going on. We know, we watch, obviously, the games, and we're all engaged. So throughout the course of timeouts, we might share some information that we can pass along on to one of our teammates. It's always constant communication, whether it's between us the coaches there, so we know what the ultimate goal is. And, coaches, credit coaches: They did an unbelievable job of just making sure that we're locked in on both of both ends of the ball. Me, myself, Kevin, and Steve had a film session a few days ago just to kind of sharpen things up – and also with Ky. So it's just things like that, that we can just continue to communicate, talk about. And then obviously, throughout the course of games, continue that communication, and try to go out to execute as much as you can.”

On importance of roster depth:

"They're the pieces, and I met with the guys, I forgot what city it was in but it was about a week ago. And obviously we know that myself and Kevin and Ky are gonna do what we do at a high level, but I wanted those guys to know that they're very, very important to this run that we're about to go on. Each individual guy. It can be a different game that they win. Whether it's a rebound, whether it's a shot, whether it's a defensive play, a box-out, whatever it is, but they're very, very valuable to this team and we have to do it together. So I'll do my part in the sense of making their job easier offensively, but we all have to do our parts defensively, be on the page on the detailed little things and it's been going great since then."