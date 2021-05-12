Headline
Nets vs. Spurs: James Harden, Landry Shamet, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 128-116 win over San Antonio
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 128-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
STEVE NASH
On ball movement:
“One of the things I think people are paying a lot of attention to Kevin. Whether they’re doubling or loading up he’s getting rid of the ball and making his teammates better. Maybe that contributes to it. But we’ve just tried to move the ball. Play with pace. Make the defense make multiple decisions every possession and I think it’s been good to us. Our assist to turnovers tonight, 33 to 11. Last game something like 35 to 7 so really good pace and togetherness and we’ve got to keep building on that.”
On importance of reps for Harden and week before playoffs:
“I think it’s great that he’s gonna get at least another game in for his confidence, his reps, that rhythm that we keep talking about. It’s really important as a basketball player, especially going into the high intensity of the season where people are going to be scheming and physical and the game raises a little bit. It’s important for him to get some touches out there and play. That week off where we can prepare for the playoffs is really important in particular for our team. We’re [playing against teams that are running it back three, four years now in the playoffs, going deep in the playoffs, not just … this season for us it’s been three teams more or less and so our, I don’t think that our four top perimeter guys have even played with Blake and Nic together. We’ve got a lot of things that we’ve got to overcome and mainly it’s time and so that week is important for us to spend some time going over everything we need to for the playoffs and preparing to play.”
On bringing Harden into game in second quarter:
"I think it's more like counting the minutes we're trying to target for the rest of the game. And when we get them in so that they can meet that target throughout the rest of the night. So there's no perfect science, because you never know if the game is you're up, you're down, it's close, what's happening, foul trouble, whatever. So it's not perfect; but similar situations, both coming off hamstring injuries, deciding that we'd like them for the second half and how can we according to our program of limiting their minutes, when's the best time for them to get in the game.”
JAMES HARDEN
On pride in winning record when he plays:
"I know I can score the basketball, but I take pride in getting guys involved and letting guys be involved in the offense. That way, defensively, they’ll all be locked in and it’s a lot easier. I want everybody to get their shots whether they’re close to the rim or three-point shots or whatever the case may be, or just get an opportunity to get a shot. That’s something I’ve been doing throughout the course of my career, especially when I was in Houston. Obviously, Kevin and Ky get their shots however they want. But my job is to get everybody else on this roster easy opportunities. When I was sitting out, I had multiple conversations with Steve on our offense and kind of putting myself in position to be successful and that means getting guys better shots. It’s something that we still continue to work on and these next two days that we have between games and the week after our last regular-season game is very vital to our success in the sense of offensively and defensively getting on the same page."
On if he forgot his old routine when coming off the bench:
"I forgot what I was doing as a starter. Definitely I forgot, but that sixth man role, I've mastered that as well. You know, I've got an award for that role. That role is easy, coming out and impacting the game. Doing whatever it takes to win -- whether its offensively or defensively. But that's my role no matter what. Especially on this team -- not necessarily scoring all the time when I don't need to. Communicating, being the leader on the floor, making sure guys are in their right positions defensively. And these last few games, we've been better."
On if surprised how quickly adjusted to return:
"Not really. Not to brag or anything, but I’m really good at this game. I study the game, I’m very unselfish. I take the game and I play it the right way every single night. I don’t try to do anything I can’t do or anything that doesn’t benefit our team. That mindset keeps me in a really good place."
LANDRY SHAMET
On navigating new lineups:
"I think just having different lineups on the floor, having to be able to adapt and overcome some early adversity throughout the season, injuries, new lineups, that definitely builds character for a team for sure. So we've all gotten to know each other, it's a tight locker room, and it definitely goes a long way for sure having to deal with that."
On having Harden back:
"He sees the game on a different level for sure. Offensively it's great having him in our repertoire again. Glad to have him back. I thought he looked good from a mental standpoint, he was making the right reads, even some of his passes and stuff. Most guys when they've sat out for that long they'd be pretty rusty I think, but he was throwing behind the back passes, splitting two defenders and you know, being James Harden. It was a welcome sight for sure. Happy to have him back."
On momentum from Blake Griffin's dunk:
"It's basketball man. And it's fun when something like that happens. James hits an and-1 three to go, gets up and starts dancing. Builds the right energy. We all feed off of that. It's fun and that's basketball that's the type of basketball I play. Your bench and your teammates cheering for you. And it gets you going for sure. Big plays like that, timely moments can be huge."
