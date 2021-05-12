Nets vs. Spurs: James Harden, Landry Shamet, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On ball movement:

“One of the things I think people are paying a lot of attention to Kevin. Whether they’re doubling or loading up he’s getting rid of the ball and making his teammates better. Maybe that contributes to it. But we’ve just tried to move the ball. Play with pace. Make the defense make multiple decisions every possession and I think it’s been good to us. Our assist to turnovers tonight, 33 to 11. Last game something like 35 to 7 so really good pace and togetherness and we’ve got to keep building on that.”

On importance of reps for Harden and week before playoffs:

“I think it’s great that he’s gonna get at least another game in for his confidence, his reps, that rhythm that we keep talking about. It’s really important as a basketball player, especially going into the high intensity of the season where people are going to be scheming and physical and the game raises a little bit. It’s important for him to get some touches out there and play. That week off where we can prepare for the playoffs is really important in particular for our team. We’re [playing against teams that are running it back three, four years now in the playoffs, going deep in the playoffs, not just … this season for us it’s been three teams more or less and so our, I don’t think that our four top perimeter guys have even played with Blake and Nic together. We’ve got a lot of things that we’ve got to overcome and mainly it’s time and so that week is important for us to spend some time going over everything we need to for the playoffs and preparing to play.”

On bringing Harden into game in second quarter:

"I think it's more like counting the minutes we're trying to target for the rest of the game. And when we get them in so that they can meet that target throughout the rest of the night. So there's no perfect science, because you never know if the game is you're up, you're down, it's close, what's happening, foul trouble, whatever. So it's not perfect; but similar situations, both coming off hamstring injuries, deciding that we'd like them for the second half and how can we according to our program of limiting their minutes, when's the best time for them to get in the game.”