Nets vs. Bulls: Kevin Durant, Mike James, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

MIKE JAMES

On Brooklyn's offensive flow:

"I think that’s one of my jobs for sure, coming in and trying to push the pace and trying to get us into the offense quick and quick hitters. When we play with pace and we’re unselfish, obviously we’re a talented team, we’re a good shooting team, besides maybe me right now, but you know, I think we play with pace and move the ball pretty good."

On his role with Nets:

"I think just cause my role’s a little bit different, that’s kind of hurt me scoring wise, but I don’t really know how to explain it. I think just because we have so many different scorers, it’s made me a little tentative at times, which is probably horrible to be, but you know, it’s a work in progress. I think the more I play and the more comfortable I get out there I’ll play better. It’s not like I’m playing bad, I just can’t make a shot in general, but I made free throws today, so it’s better. But I think Steve just wants me to be aggressive. He just wants me to push the pace and play defense. And obviously Kyrie’s a point guard, James is a point guard. It’s not a lot of minutes for me to go around, so I shouldn’t save any energy when I’m out there, I should probably just give everything I’ve got and you know, hopefully if I play super well, maybe I’ll play more than 10 minutes, 15? Something like that. You know. That’s what happens when you’re on a championship team, especially like I did super late. So I’m just happy to be in the rotation right now and be able to play."

On turnaround since halftime in Denver:

"We just looked at each other in the faces and everyone had to look at themselves in the mirror. We had to play harder. Since I’ve been here – obviously, I haven’t been here that long – I feel like sometimes we kind of come out lackadaisical and I think because we’re so talented, sometimes we get a little bit complacent and just figure that we can come back from anything. But when we play how we did tonight, locked in on defense and everybody playing of one accord, it’s really tough to beat, especially when Ky and James are playing, we’re one of the best teams in the NBA."