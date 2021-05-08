Nets vs. Nuggets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On team mood after win:

"The energy in the locker room is changed drastically since we started the game, I'll tell you that. Just coming out, getting embarrassed like that on somebody else's homecourt for the third consecutive game, giving up thirty plus points in the third quarter and then climbing out of a hole and then coming out of halftime and we just intensified our effort on both ends of the floor. And once we started playing good basketball, guys got aggressive, the ball started finding the right people. Had a few mistakes here and there on the defensive end, but we were pretty locked in — knowing that they were coming off the back-to-back as well. So we just had to withstand a lot of their runs."

On defense recently:

"I think we have remained resilient in terms of our effort throughout this stretch as we've been doing so. It's not easy to just nitpick on one thing we can get better on on the defensive end. It's always going to be a team effort. It's always going to be a team responsibility and I think you look back at the last few games — that defensive end is going to be the difference between the good and great teams and being able to lock in on that end. And as I say, we were embarrassed the last few games just giving up 32-plus points, 33-plus points to these home teams, you're climbing yourself out of a hole. There's a lot of energy it takes to climb back in it, so I think we're just paying attention to it, we're aware of it, we're conscious of it and we can't start like that moving forward. And if it does happen, we still have to be able to battle through. That's the game of basketball. We've still got to hold our heads high and find each other on the offensive end and then get back on defense. It is a difference that you can feel or even just the fans or an observer can feel just when the energy on our team is up and we're doing the right things, following the game plan."

On replicating urgency for playoffs:

"It just comes from our preparation and the way we work beforehand, and then the game will be a lot more effortless, still catching up on a lot of rest in-between these games, so we understand that we don’t want to put anything less than our best foot forward when we’re out there. This is not guaranteed. We can feel the pressure in terms of kind of the environment intensifying. Each one of us as individuals has accomplished a lot. Now that we’re all kind of in this new thing, we really have to figure out kind of what are our buttons to push? How do we get the most out of each other. How do we push each other to that level that we’re trying to get to? The regular season is here, this playoff level is here. The refs are gonna ref different. The players are gonna be more locked-in in terms of the game plan, and it’s really gonna come down to who wants it, kind of, literally, who wants it. So I like those types of competitive games and we’ve just got to communicate with one another with what we want and what we see, so it’s gonna be uncomfortable for a little bit longer the next few games, but I’m pretty sure we’ll have spurts of games, but we’re learning, so happy with that."