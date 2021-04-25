Nets vs. Suns: Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On Durant and Irving:

“Pretty typical of those two: Efficient, explosive scorers. I thought they did a good job playing off each other and keeping the thing moving and us playing as a team. And I thought there was a pretty good flow out there for the most part.”

On managing Durant's minutes:

“I think we monitor it and we'll see if we start him next game or not. But that's the type of thing that we want to just continue to have the flexibility to decide game-to-game what's the best output for him, and what's the best order of the output. And tonight, we just made sure that — although he'd load up in the second half of minutes — he would have plenty of breaks. He’d come out of the game with a break, you'd have the quarter break and have timeouts. So he came out twice and had a quarter break in between. So we just tried to manage it that way.”

On bringing Durant off the bench:

“Two things, I think you think big picture and I’d rather fall behind and have Kevin in the back pocket then go up and say, ‘OK Kev, you’re done,’ in the third quarter. I think that’s kind of the give and take of it and he’s been on board with it, so props to Kevin for being willing to try something like this that gives us a chance to be as flexible as we can be under the circumstances.”