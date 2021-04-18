Nets vs. Heat: Kyrie Irving, Landry Shamet, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On dealing with injuries:

“The timing of everything this year has just been a telltale sign of what life is right now in terms of the uncertainty of a lot going on. Anything could happen at any moment, so we don’t want to take anything for granted. But anytime one of our teammates goes down, anytime something like that happens, it’s definitely going to take a hit for us. And he’s just gotten back. We just pray that it’s not too serious and he’s able to recover, but it definitely has a hit on our continuity at times. But we’re not making any excuses for each other. We’re all professionals, the guys that are getting minutes right now, we need them. So it’s going to turn eventually, but we’ve just got to find that continuity, that connectivity from the start of the game to the end.”

On being double-teamed and triple-teams:

“It’s the smartest thing they can do is double me, get the ball out of my hands, make other guys beat (them). But I had the utmost confidence in my teammates to be able to make the right plays. I thought we were in the right spots for a good part of the game. When we started off, we gave up over 60 points in the first half. We just kind of were bringing the physicality in the second half rather than the first half. We were kind of getting speeded up, and at times, I felt sped up. When I watch film later tonight or tomorrow, I’ll see some opportunities where I can attack it early against the double-team, but I also can just continue to trust my teammates to make the right decision. They do a great job of that.”

On the final three minutes:

"It’s basketball. It’s the game itself, down the stretch. Some games are not necessarily going to look our best, but that’s where it falls on me as the point guard, being out there — or whatever guard you want to call me — it’s just being out there, talking to some of the guys after the game, just instead of going to the iso so much down the stretch where I have makeable shots, just being able to slow the game down and make sure we get a definite two or we get a great shot. We all know how I can get to a spot anywhere on the court, but when they’re doubling like that, tripling like that down the stretch, I feel like I could have saved it a little bit more and played off the guys. I’ll look at the film, but I’m pretty sure that’s gonna be the case. The Heat defense definitely was gearing towards our shooters, but it made us make decisions and they lived with some of the outcomes, and it worked in their favor tonight. So the next time we play them, down the stretch seeing them or whatever the case may be, just want to be a little bit more prepared down the stretch.”