Headline
Nets vs. Timberwolves: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 127-97 win over Minnesota
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 127-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
STEVE NASH
On managing Kevin Durant's minutes:
“It’s a tricky balance because he needs to play a certain amount of minutes for his benefit. At the same time, when the game is that out of hand, you’re caught like, do we want to risk him being out there at this point in the game. In an ideal world he’d play close to 30 minutes, but at the same time, he’s out there at the end of the game in meaningless minutes you want to be careful as well. We’re trying to find that balance. At least he had a good game and got some minutes in his legs.”
On managing the last 48 hours in Minnesota:
“Obviously something that nobody wants to see happen and it’s just been really heart-breaking for us to know what’s going on here with the community and that family and that life that was lost. It’s devastating. It’s not a nice situation to be in for anybody. We feel really badly for the family and the community.”
On availability of Aldridge vs. Philadelphia:
“The possibility is open, but I’m not sure what the latest is. He’s being monitored and trying to figure out when he’s ready to go. We have no determination yet.”
KEVIN DURANT
On playing in Minnesota after shooting of Daunte Wright:
"I think guys are obviously aware of what's going on in our country and we have conversations about this all the time on the floor, we understand what our job is. But our dialogue is never going to stop on how we can better our society. And a lot of guys are doing their part on this team."
On managing through postponement and rescheduling:
"I think most of the guys took they naps right before the game yesterday, got up and got a text that the game may be cancelled and it just happened so fast. But we had some solutions. We heard we was gonna play at one o'clock, five o'clock, three o'clock. So I'm glad the NBA made this game happen and not postpone it and you know, we come out there for nothing. So, I'm glad we finished it off and you know, we're going to continue to just keep showing our support for what's going on but also knowing that we got a job to do."
On playing 27 minutes in third game back:
“I felt good out there. I felt like my wind and legs were getting underneath me in each and every minute I'm playing and that's the most — that's really what I wanted out of this time and we'll see how I feel in the morning and I'll talk to coach and the training staff to see where we go from there.”
JOE HARRIS
On playing following Monday postponement:
“This is our job and we have got to be professional and everybody has to go out and lace them up and perform. That’s what you’ve got to do and you’ve got to do it to the best of your ability. For us today to come in with everything that’s going on and mentally be able to lock in and have that approach, I think it says a lot about the group and just the professionalism of the organization.”
On winning games shorthanded:
“I think it’s one of those things where there’s just been so much uncertainty over the course of the season where guys know that they’re going have an opportunity and it’s a chance for you to come in and help out, and we also know that long-term, though, too, you might get yourself into a series in the playoffs where you’re gonna ask something of the 12th, 13th guy on the roster, and we need everybody to have confidence in one another to be able to come in and play there when their number is called. Sort of the season up this point has been no different in that regard.”
On teams targeting Nets:
“Regardless of whatever the team’s record is, anybody can beat anybody on any given day and you have to always treat everybody with the same level of respect, and more often than not, too, we’re getting team’s best shot. I remember what it was like when it was flipped for us a few years ago, and those big games you highlight — those are the ones that are the biggest on your schedule, so we’re the team with the target on our back now, and regardless of who you play against, you know it’s gonna be a tough test. So any time you can get a win like today, it’s huge.”
