Nets vs. Timberwolves: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JOE HARRIS

On playing following Monday postponement:

“This is our job and we have got to be professional and everybody has to go out and lace them up and perform. That’s what you’ve got to do and you’ve got to do it to the best of your ability. For us today to come in with everything that’s going on and mentally be able to lock in and have that approach, I think it says a lot about the group and just the professionalism of the organization.”

On winning games shorthanded:

“I think it’s one of those things where there’s just been so much uncertainty over the course of the season where guys know that they’re going have an opportunity and it’s a chance for you to come in and help out, and we also know that long-term, though, too, you might get yourself into a series in the playoffs where you’re gonna ask something of the 12th, 13th guy on the roster, and we need everybody to have confidence in one another to be able to come in and play there when their number is called. Sort of the season up this point has been no different in that regard.”

On teams targeting Nets:

“Regardless of whatever the team’s record is, anybody can beat anybody on any given day and you have to always treat everybody with the same level of respect, and more often than not, too, we’re getting team’s best shot. I remember what it was like when it was flipped for us a few years ago, and those big games you highlight — those are the ones that are the biggest on your schedule, so we’re the team with the target on our back now, and regardless of who you play against, you know it’s gonna be a tough test. So any time you can get a win like today, it’s huge.”