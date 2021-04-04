Nets vs. Bulls: Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On defensive issues:

“We couldn't get as many stops as we needed tonight. When you got Tomas Satoransky going 8-for-10, Patrick Williams going 4-for-5, Daniel Theiss going 4-for-6 and making some timely baskets you got to give credit. In the second quarter I feel like they created separation and we were playing catchup and they just kept coming at us and when you're giving up 30-point quarters consistently or consecutively it makes it difficult to mount a comeback. We put our effort on the line but we definitely could have gotten this game started a lot earlier. Well, not earlier, time wise. It was already early enough. But just in the beginning minutes of the game. You gotta give the Bulls credit. They came to play tonight and they made shots.”

On offense in second quarter:

“We just couldn't make shots. Just indecisive I feel like attempts that occurred in that second quarter when we just should just drive it or make an extra play or create an opportunity for a teammate and they created separation. So like I said you just got to give credit when credit is due. They made shots this early afternoon game and now we learn from what we can and move forward.”

On playing with bigger lineup:

“I'll leave that for you guys to discuss and have fun with that in terms of what that is. But I think in terms of how we feel as players going out there to prepare it would have been nice to have more of a grace period in the morning to get on the court and prepare the way we prepare at home. We had 90 minutes as a team, 115 minutes to prepare before the game before anyone could get on the court and it's just like unheard of. I'm usually at the arena three and a half hours or two and a half hours before the game to get locked in as well as my teammates and today is just one of those weird games where everybody's schedules off and it's an early game as it is it's Easter for some people and we're playing basketball on this day. It took just a little bit longer for us to get it going to get revved up and it cost us. So you give the Bulls credit. But I feel like we did some good things and we can take some positives from here as well.”