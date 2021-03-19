Nets vs. Magic: Kyrie Irving, Landry Shamet, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On the loss:

“They just got going early. and we got down in a hole. And when you're trying to play out of a hole for the rest of the game, obviously when teams are shooting the three — or when a team is shooting the three like they were tonight — it makes it a lot more difficult and you have to be perfect down the stretch. Bu, they came in off a back-to-back very desperate, and we didn't match their energy so kind of happens like that, this is what it feels like to lose. We don't want too many more feelings like this, so just learn from it and move forward, but great learning experience.”

On fourth quarter:

“Just pushing the pace and they're missing shots. When you have a night like this and a team is shooting the way that they're shooting, you've got to be perfect down the stretch. But I felt like in that three minutes, last four minutes, we could have done a better job managing one another, holding each other accountable to just getting easy ones, making sure we're we put the ball in the hoop and get back on defense and we load up our defense. So we'll see moving forward. You're not gonna make every shot every single night, and you see Joe Harris shooting airballs. It's just one of those nights where you're just like hey, you've got to give credit to us being in the right spots, but you've also got to give credit to them pressuring us every time down.”

On looking forward to having Griffin and Durant:

"I am super excited. You know, it's just high level talent out there. So, when you can just prepare for the game and go over the X's and O's, you can look to your left and right and know the guys next to you have your back and you're able to play at a high level offensively and defensively and make an impact, you've got to look forward to that. I look forward to it for sure. And as a competitor wanting to be on the main stage, we want all our guys healthy. Hopefully we can hit a stride at the right time and make a run, but this is great practice ground right now to just get as healthy as we can before step into the playoffs soon, very soon.”