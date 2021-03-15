Nets vs. Knicks: Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On Nets vs. Knicks:

“As a kid, obviously New Jersey versus New York, that was a big thing. Whether the Knicks were at Continental Airlines Arena, or New Jersey was at MSG, now that Brooklyn versus New York, kind of the whole entire area, a lot of people I see on Instagram and Twitter, media outlets, just New York, New York versus this whole big thing. But I think as players we feel it naturally. But obviously, being from here, it's a little bit of have a different sentiment, because I got to go home and actually be around Knicks and Nets fans. It's my family. So it's basketball, it's competition. It's a world sport. So it's just nothing but respect. But obviously you want to come out here and just have fun going against New York Knicks. They've been playing well season so well, Coach, team, and just appreciate the opportunity.”

On energy of Nets vs. Knicks with fans:

“I’ve been playing basketball practically my whole life, so getting a chance to go in front of fans, play in front of fans or anybody that’s supporting the game and wants to see players playing hard and competing at a high level and that are respectful to all the players and all the professionals that are out there, that’s what I thrive in. Just being able to go out there, prepare the right way, give all the blessings to Allah, to God, whomever you call God as well, no disrespect to anyone else. For me, before I go out there, I’m just in a meditative state and I say my prayers and I’m just honored to go out there and go and compete. Whether there’s fans there or not, same thing for me. I enjoy the game the same way, because when no one was there watching me work out or watching other guys work out we had to find some type of motivation, but when the fans are motivation it definitely adds a little bit more of an emotional atmosphere, and as players we naturally feel it. So just try to thrive on whether people are there or not, stay motivated.”

On Knicks cutting into lead in fourth quarter:

"We were obviously up double digits. We felt like we had the game closed out, but they kept coming. The momentum shifted, flow of the game shifted as well. They started getting to the free throw line, got into the bonus. We played the second, third and fourth quarter I think in the bonus pretty early. Whenever the game gets mucked up like that you’ve got to make some defensive holds, but I feel like they just kept coming at us, they just kept coming at us, and that’s why it went the way it went, just this prolonged ending to a game where we feel like we should have closed them out early on in the fourth quarter and then been on cruise control, but you’ve got to give credit when credit’s due, they kept coming.”