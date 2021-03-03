Nets vs. Rockets: James Harden, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On Harden's Houston return:

“You could tell it meant something to him. You know, this place is special to him. Houston means a lot to him – the city, the organization and what he accomplished here with this team. I know it was a big game for him. I was proud of him for the way he handled it. The turnovers in the first half, I don’t even know if we want to put all that on him. Sometimes it happens. Sometimes, you’re trying to create for your team at the rate that he does, you’re going to turn it over. They were trapping it a little bit and maybe one or two were careless … too many turnovers but he also did a lot of great things and finally settled in. You look at his stat line – three steals, a block to go with the triple double. Outstanding performance.”

On chat with Irving in fourth quarter:

“Just checking in with him, making sure he's doing OK and making sure he's in the right frame of mind and these are tricky games, the last game before a break. You've got a short window to spend time with loved ones. For Ky and James, they've got to go to All-Star Weekend and it's tricky mentally when you play such an intense schedule and then you've got one game before you're free. It's kind of like the last day of school. It's hard to focus. So just kind of checking in, making sure he's OK and you know, he played well down the stretch and made some big shots.”

On potential to improve with Durant return:

"We can definitely improve. Kevin Durant is one of the all-time greats, so to add him to our team will make us better automatically, but we can still improve with our cohesion, continuity of hopefully having some health for an extended period of time. We can get better defensively, our understanding and refining our schemes and learning to feel tighter together. That’s a big part of it – not just knowing what to do but knowing who you’re playing with and how you can communicate and make things easier and more effective, so plenty of good areas to improve in and that’s the fun. The fun is seeing growth and improvement."