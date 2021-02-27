Nets vs. Mavericks: James Harden, Jeff Green, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On having win streak end while shorthanded:

“I think everyone’s frustrated that we just had a little, just shorter obviously options tonight. You’re missing two All-Star starters, but even beyond that, Jeff went out, Tyler couldn’t play. It just stretched everything and put us in territory where a lot of guys hadn’t had a lot of minutes together. So, frustrating, but that’s the nature of this season. I’ve said that time and time again. We’re gonna have all sorts of nights where we’re gonna mix and match, play different things, and tonight I think we weren’t quite good enough, but Dallas played well and one or two too many factors that went against us.”

On bench production:

"We usually take James out first, not first, but we take him out early so we can get him back in with the second unit. Obviously tonight we couldn’t do that. We were just standing a little it and like I said, a bunch of guys who hadn’t played a lot, hadn’t played a lot together, and Dallas played well. It’s a good team. We weren’t maybe quite up to it tonight and needed to make more shots, turn the all over less, and it wasn’t to be.”

On size difference:

“Porzingis started making shots on his little mid-range posts in the third quarter. But you know, when you can’t match them offensively and make shots with them and have the weapons that we normally have, your defense has got to be exceptional, and we were small, and they were extremely big, especially that starting unit. That was a factor for sure as well.”