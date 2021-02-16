Headline
Nets vs. Suns: James Harden, Tyler Johnson, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
STEVE NASH
On team's reaction to win:
“All vibes in there right now. All vibes. The guys are rightfully excited. It's a great morale booster, especially missing Kevin and Ky and finding a way to make up for a 24-point deficit. We showed a lot of character, a lot of heart, and as a coaching staff, that just makes you proud.”
On momentum going into Lakers game:
“I think the morale is gonna be great. You know, it's been a tough season, lots thrown at us. So to get an unexpected win so to speak, when we're down 24 and we're missing guys – and on many nights in this scenario, teams in the NBA fade away and it's over – so for us to find a way to win, regardless of the circumstances, I think it was important for our morale. But playing the Lakers is obviously a tremendous challenge. We know who they have over there. We know how well they're coached and what they've been able to do in the last year or so. So it's a great test for us, you load the guys up and be ready to go and try to keep getting better.”
On playing some zone defense in first half:
“The zone wasn't great but you gotta try it at some point. Take a chance, take a risk to try and change the game. The man wasn't great in the first half. Some of it is we were a little sloppy and part of it is they made every shot. They were tremendous in the first half.”
JAMES HARDEN
On communication and changing momentum:
"I think it was just all of us, our communication, trying to get it right. Sometimes in the middle of the game, battle of a game, there's going to be yelling. But at the end of the day, we all have one common goal and that is to win. So, a lot of that was happening and we got it right. In the second half we were much better defensively, holding them to 25 or 24 points. And like I said, we got the stops we needed, we gang rebounded the basketball and made big shots when we needed to."
On Lakers up next:
"I don't think it's who were playing, I think it's about us. We are trying to build something within ourselves and as a unit. So, I think from that Indiana game on, I think these last few games we've been really guarding and being — we kind of know our roles now. So we kind of know our place on the court and every single night we have to do our job to the best of our ability. Once you do your individual job, as a unit we're great. So, I think no matter who we're playing, no matter who is in the game for us or our opponent, we have to have that mindset and we've had it. And tonight was a clear example of it."
On dealing with players in and out of lineup:
"It's about winning basketball games. We're dealt these circumstance and we just have to — we can't complain about it or pout or whine — we just have to go out there and attack it. And we tried to. Obviously, we're not going to come out on top every single time like we would like to, but I think every time it's going to be a learning experience. So, whether we won tonight or lost tonight, it's always going to be a learning experience. I think we gained something tonight because guys got their confidence. Defensively, we worked on some things that potentially we can work on later in the season or maybe next game. But just building confidence in the entire roster, that way your number is called, you're ready to go. You're ready to contribute. And from Tyler not really playing a lot to playing big minutes tonight to Bruce, Jeff, and down the line from top to bottom. So, it's a chemistry builder for us."
TYLER JOHNSON
On switching on to bigger players:
"Gotta have some heart. No heart, it’s over for you. We’ve just got some guys who want to guard. At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to. You’re gonna let somebody bully you around, then you really have no business being on the court. It doesn’t matter if they’re a little bit taller or a little bit bigger, then you know that you’re gonna have help and you’ve gotta know your rotations. At the end of the day, that really doesn’t matter."
On winning in Phoenix:
"You know, obviously I wish things would have ended differently here in Phoenix, you’re right about that. But I think being here was a learning experience that things aren’t given. You feel like your careers going in a trajectory of one way, and then all of a sudden you make one stop, and you find yourself in a situation where you’re like, damn, how the hell did I get here? So for me obviously, coming back, felt good to get a win. I know Steve probably feels the exact same way. I don’t think during the course of the game me or Steve was thinking, oh, we’ve gotta get this win coming back to Phoenix for the first time, but when you step back and look at it now, it’s like wow, that was a good win. That was a good feeling to get your coach first time he comes back a win here."
On playing in front of fans in Phoenix:
"It was good to see people back in the stands. Looking forward to maybe as the season goes on more and more people being allowed in our arena or maybe opposing arenas. Basketball feels a little bit better with the fans in there.”
