Nets vs. Suns: James Harden, Tyler Johnson, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JAMES HARDEN

On communication and changing momentum:

"I think it was just all of us, our communication, trying to get it right. Sometimes in the middle of the game, battle of a game, there's going to be yelling. But at the end of the day, we all have one common goal and that is to win. So, a lot of that was happening and we got it right. In the second half we were much better defensively, holding them to 25 or 24 points. And like I said, we got the stops we needed, we gang rebounded the basketball and made big shots when we needed to."

On Lakers up next:

"I don't think it's who were playing, I think it's about us. We are trying to build something within ourselves and as a unit. So, I think from that Indiana game on, I think these last few games we've been really guarding and being — we kind of know our roles now. So we kind of know our place on the court and every single night we have to do our job to the best of our ability. Once you do your individual job, as a unit we're great. So, I think no matter who we're playing, no matter who is in the game for us or our opponent, we have to have that mindset and we've had it. And tonight was a clear example of it."

On dealing with players in and out of lineup:

"It's about winning basketball games. We're dealt these circumstance and we just have to — we can't complain about it or pout or whine — we just have to go out there and attack it. And we tried to. Obviously, we're not going to come out on top every single time like we would like to, but I think every time it's going to be a learning experience. So, whether we won tonight or lost tonight, it's always going to be a learning experience. I think we gained something tonight because guys got their confidence. Defensively, we worked on some things that potentially we can work on later in the season or maybe next game. But just building confidence in the entire roster, that way your number is called, you're ready to go. You're ready to contribute. And from Tyler not really playing a lot to playing big minutes tonight to Bruce, Jeff, and down the line from top to bottom. So, it's a chemistry builder for us."