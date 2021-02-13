Nets vs. Warriors: James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JAMES HARDEN

On the win:

“Hopefully we’re sick and tired of losing. Like I said after the last game when we put up a really good defensive effort, hopefully we have some carryover and tonight we had that. Offensively we were great, which, most nights we’re gonna be pretty efficient, but defensively I think we got after it. Each guy that stepped in the game was ready to go, locked in on the scouting report, and it was just our effort. We talk like that, we communicate, we reroute the basketball and we’re locked in on the game plan, it can get serious for us in a good way. Every single game is gonna be that same mentality, not matter if we’re playing the best team in the league recordwise or the worst team in the league recordwise, and tonight, next game is against the Sacramento Kings, got to be that same mindset.”

On playmakers he's tried to model:

"I really didn’t watch any playmakers. Scoring and players, obviously, we watched the Kobes and the Ginobilis and Paul Pierce and things like that. But none of those guys, other than really Ginobili were really playmakers. They were really elite scorers. I think it just comes off natural instinct and a feel for the game and then so many reps that the double teams or pick-and-rolls or just a feel for the game, I’m a student of the game. So I always find ways to impact it. Not just scoring."

On getting the ball up the floor with long passes:

"That’s going to be key. It’s really difficult, obviously, to play in the halfcourt offense every possession. So I want to get the ball out. And it’s not my speed. It’s not my ability to run up the court as fast as I can. But maybe it’s to advance the ball to get the offense going a little bit more. A couple of them were for scores and a couple of them were just to get the ball advanced. So we were able to attack before the defense loads up. And the majority of it is letting guys know that I’m going to get them the ball or try to get them the ball as best as I can no matter the scenario of the game or whatnot. So just be ready, be prepared, and if you’ve got a shot, shoot it. If not, then make the smart play. Once you instill that in your teammate’s head every game possession by possession, hopefully, you will have some results later in the season and the postseason where guys have confidence to be able to make plays."