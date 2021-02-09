Nets vs. Pistons: Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On becoming more consistent:

“It's up to the team to decide what type of team they want to be, what they want to get out of this experience. I'm sure every team is going through this to some extent, with the heavy schedule, missing bodies, all sorts of stuff thrown at us, so I don't think we're in isolation here. I think there's a lot of teams that struggle with this from different nights. But I think our team needs to challenge themselves and figure out who they want to be, and what they want to represent together. So, having played the game, a certain amount of that comes down to team building within that locker room, and deciding if they want to come together and be a force, or if that's not as important. And I think right now they've been tested here whether they want to become that team that is tough and connected and competitive every single night. And that’s got to come from within that room. As coaches we’ll keep trying to get better and solve some of the issues but I think the number one issue on a night like tonight was just the competitive spirit start the game, particularly.”

On Kyrie Irving's finger:

“I think he's okay to continue. I thought he played pretty well tonight. It wasn't classic by him but he obviously had some incredible plays and produced, so I think there's every reason to believe he can play through it and at the same time getting a comfort with where it's at. Whatever the finger presents, the finger will present. And if he's able to play, he's a tough cookie and will play and if he's not, he needs rest. So, we'll see how it goes but I think he'll be able to play.”

On navigating circumstances, Durant absence:

“We beat the Clippers. We won eight out of 11 or 9 out of 12, two days to prepare for the Raptors and obviously the Kevin situation where he is being -- he got yanked right before tip and allowed to go in cold and yanked when we get back in the game and then missing a week -- that didn't help. It didn't do us any favors on the back to back Raptors/Philly. And then obviously now back-to-back Detroit and Indy. So that's tough. Let's face it, that is hard. It kind of derailed our momentum there. Having said that, that's the way this year is going to be. We've said that from the start. We can't make excuses. You've just got to find a way to fight through. And like I've said to the guys, win, lose or draw I just want to feel them coming together and competing and while the other team is dealing I want to sense resistance. At the heart of everything -- of all winning teams -- is a bettering spirit. So, that is a big component of it. But the scenarios are not doing us any favors either.”