Nets vs. Clippers: Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JAMES HARDEN

On significance of game:

“We're using this season obviously to get better obviously we want to win every single game but you know we're using this season and each and single game to get to know each other to grow as a team to build chemistry and get on the same page. Obviously some games are going to be better than others but I think overall that same mindset that we had tonight we have to have that same mindset every single game no matter who we're playing. That's when you're going to see some growth out of all of this.”

On turning game around after slow start:

“We finally woke up though. They were getting to whatever they wanted. Kawhi was getting in the paint, he did a really good job of getting his shooters involved. I thought Paul George had it going, Reggie. Their role players made big time shots in the first half. So second half we wanted to do a better job on the ball defensively and then making sure our weakside was ready to help. I think that second half we took it upon ourselves as individuals to want to get stops. And we did that.”

On another triple-double:

"You know what just coming to this team and obviously leading the league in scoring the last few years not many players can just try to switch up their entire game and focus on other things. Not many players can. But just me I know the roster I know who we have on this team. Scoring isn't everything. So I try and impact the game in other ways. I try and get my shooters involved, obviously Kevin and Ky get them easier looks when they can. get our bigs easy touches around the rim and defensively just getting after it. Taking upon the challenge, whoever coach makes me guard that night taking on the challenge to make it tough on them every single night. It's not about points for me it's not about stats for me it's about getting the win. I think since I've been here I've tried to do whatever it takes for us to have a win and I think that's all that matters."