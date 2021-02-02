Headline
Nets vs. Clippers: Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 124-120 win over LA
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 124-120 win over the LA Clippers.
STEVE NASH
On closing out the game:
“I think our defense was a little better. They made a tough corner 3 from Paul George, we didn't give up layups. They made it just difficult enough. You know that's always a tough situation holding onto a lead late in a game, NBA players, especially a really good team like that. So we managed it well enough. It wasn't perfect but we made our free throws, didn't give up layups and sat the end of the day we were able to hold on to our separation.”
On defensive performance:
“I just think it was the application, they took a lot of pride. We talked through it, and they responded. The team with the best record was in front of them and they had to put in a good performance. They were really, really competitive tonight. They wanted it and that’s what it’s going to take.”
On defensive potential:
“We’ll see. The No. 1 goal is to be on the same page and to be solid. If we can be fundamental in our approach, be solid in our schemes, that’s No. 1. Or No. 2 really. No. 1 is just the pride and the competitive spirit. If we bring that every night, we may not profile as a great defensive team, but we can be a solid defensive team at minimum and take care of the things that we can control, and they’ve got to guard us as well. So I think we’ve got a lot of growth to do at that end of the floor, but I don’t want to make any predictions. I want to take the next step and see if we can get a little bit better, and tonight we got a little bit better against a really good team, and we’ll watch some film and get better again tomorrow.”
JAMES HARDEN
On significance of game:
“We're using this season obviously to get better obviously we want to win every single game but you know we're using this season and each and single game to get to know each other to grow as a team to build chemistry and get on the same page. Obviously some games are going to be better than others but I think overall that same mindset that we had tonight we have to have that same mindset every single game no matter who we're playing. That's when you're going to see some growth out of all of this.”
On turning game around after slow start:
“We finally woke up though. They were getting to whatever they wanted. Kawhi was getting in the paint, he did a really good job of getting his shooters involved. I thought Paul George had it going, Reggie. Their role players made big time shots in the first half. So second half we wanted to do a better job on the ball defensively and then making sure our weakside was ready to help. I think that second half we took it upon ourselves as individuals to want to get stops. And we did that.”
On another triple-double:
"You know what just coming to this team and obviously leading the league in scoring the last few years not many players can just try to switch up their entire game and focus on other things. Not many players can. But just me I know the roster I know who we have on this team. Scoring isn't everything. So I try and impact the game in other ways. I try and get my shooters involved, obviously Kevin and Ky get them easier looks when they can. get our bigs easy touches around the rim and defensively just getting after it. Taking upon the challenge, whoever coach makes me guard that night taking on the challenge to make it tough on them every single night. It's not about points for me it's not about stats for me it's about getting the win. I think since I've been here I've tried to do whatever it takes for us to have a win and I think that's all that matters."
KEVIN DURANT
On Harden's defense:
“Coming in with James his rookie year, we asked him to guard guys, the best players off the bench, so he knows exactly what he needs to do on the defensive side of the ball. When he go to Houston, he had to control the offense so much that it’s compromising on who you want to guard and what type of defense you want to play, but he’s always been good at getting steals and playing post defense, using his strength, so he’s an all-around defender. If we ask him to guard somebody, he can go out there and do his job. I think that’s the underrated part of his game.”
On defensive necessity:
“I think we need to be a great defensive team and I think tonight you’ve seen what we can do. We showed definitely spurts, we could be better. We gave up, they made 15 threes and I feel like we could have cut that to maybe 10, the amount of shots, the amount of times we helped too much. But we’ve got guys individually that can stay in front of their man when we lock in. It’s only going to get better.”
On holding off Clippers' comeback:
“You’re down 10, you’re shooting the ball with no conscience, and they went in. We’ve got hands up on stuff, and they got an and-one. But it wasn’t nothing easy. I’ll tell you that. They earned every point late in the game, and that’s what we want at the end of the day.”
