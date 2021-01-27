Nets vs. Hawks: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On what he was proud of:

“Just our fight, you know. Obviously, throughout the whole game, there's runs that you’ve just got to be able to withstand teams are gonna throw a lot of things at us to float a game, call wise can go either way. So we just want to stay resilient, and just stick to what we know. And that's just playing basketball at a very high level IQ-wise, giving each other space and just respecting each other's greatness. And then also just having a relentlessness to continue to weather the storm throughout the game, no matter what's going on, I'm making shots or not. So that’s definitely what I'm most proud of.”

On playing high minutes:

“I think Steve is just trying to find a healthy balance. You know, obviously, we have experience in terms of years in the league. But, you know, I'm headed into the prime of my career. Sometimes I tell Steve, 'Hey man, just let me go out there and let me loose.' Like I said, we just find a healthy balance of being very communicative with each other and just being up front and just following the game plan that we all agree to before we go out there. And it is easy to play your role when guys are just out there just playing and matching your level, which makes it easier to go on the bench. I'm happy to be out there getting the rest sometimes. I've struggled in my career just wanting to be out there long and log minutes and early on in my career I had some injuries where I was like, 'Man, this is too much,' and now being with guys that you know, in this present time that are able to keep the lead, sustain it, and do what they do out there, great. Let them rock.”

On trust:

“Number one, I think that's a great foundation is trust to build any great team. That definitely takes a lot of patience and then also we have to do it with sacrifice and a compromise as well. I am not compromising anything by what people would say -- allowing James to be James. You know, James is going to be James. My thing is whenever I am out there is to complement him and then the same thing with Kevin and everyone else -- it just is that we want to complement each other well. So, envy and jealously as young men are definitely emotions that you can get caught up in, but at this point we don't want to take this for granted. We know this doesn't happen often. Very lucky. Very grateful to be playing with guys that let -- you know -- that have this much experience and are all world players and I could get blue in the face saying that. So, we just take it one day at a time, bro. One day at a time. We're human. So, there's going to be days where things go right and things don't."