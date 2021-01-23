Nets vs. Heat: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On defensive hustle and fight:

“We had a chance to respond, and I feel like we did. We could have had every excuse in the book, both teams. Both played last night, and we didn’t allow that to happen. We had two losses where we had to learn a lot very quickly, and we just moved on to the next night and I feel like we gave the effort in spurts and obviously we want to have more consistency in that, and that’ll take time, but I’m happy with the effort tonight. I’m happy with the way Joe shot the ball. I’m happy the way KD shot the ball. I’m happy the way everybody filled in and we just figured out a way to win.”

On team's unselfishness:

"That’s definitely the energy we have in this locker room, is to be selfless, and to show respect for each other’s games, but to still hold each other accountable. A lot of us have been very successful as individuals and on certain teams, but we’ve never been together at this point, so i think we should relish in this opportunity and not take any day for granted. It’s not every day you see this collection of guys playing together in NBA history, so we want to take full advantage of that. And we know we’re gonna have the doubters, we know we’re gonna have the naysayers, we know we’re gonna have all that. That comes with the business of what we do as great players, but us as a team, we just want to continue to grow and support each other. So nights like this we want to see more often, sometimes it’s just gonna be spread out all over the place in terms of scoring, defensively as well."

On high-scoring games:

“Well, we don’t want to start that trend of just getting into track meets every game. It’s fun to play that way throughout the regular season to a certain point, but when you’re going against other great teams, you’re gonna have to buckle down. And we don’t want to have that flip-on, flip-off switch like I talked about the other day with Malika on here. We just don’t want to have that start. We just want to continue to grow, and like I said, we’ve only played three games together, or two games fully together, and we don’t want to rush anything. So it’s going to take time to find that continuity on all fronts for us, and we’ve just got to stay patient.”