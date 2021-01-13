Nets vs. Knicks: Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On Kevin Durant's back-to-back:

“He looked good to me. He got to his sports and continues to find his rhythm. He made plays for his teammates again, and like I said before the season, I think it’s 15-20 games minimum for him to even to start to consider, ‘Where am I?’ He looks great and he’s going to continue to feel more and more comfortable.”

On fourth quarter:

“I mean, it’s tricky when you make wholesale changes like that to a group that has no rhythm. The other team has nothing to lose. You can kind of see it coming in a way, but you want to give them the opportunity to learn and grow. So, there’s some things we can teach and clean up, but it’s also just good for them to feel that, feel that tension when you’re trying to hold onto the lead. So, I thought it was valuable for them to feel that and to learn from it.”

On the win:

“Well, it was a good trending point for us today just to see after everything we’ve gone through the last week or so for our guys to buckle down on the fifth in seven nights. We’ve had our struggles, so, that mental toughness and resolve is something that we’re going to continue to push and ask for and to build. So, I was really proud of the way they responded tonight.”