Nets vs. Sixers: Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On satisfaction from performance:

“Lots of satisfaction. I mean, they again, for the second night, in a row played incredibly hard, like together, stuck to the gameplan. We didn't give up a bunch of offensive rebounds and didn't turn the ball over. So you add it all up and it was a great performance and just proud of the way they fight, they fight together and have that collectivity. Great, great performance; really proud of them.”

On improving turnovers and rebounding:

“Turnovers are there going to happen, but a part of that is just concentration and playing together, going away from tension, making simple plays. So the more simple plays we make, the more opportunities we get for good shots, and the less opportunities we have to make plays under duress, which can end in turnovers. The rebounding is going to be a collective effort. It was fantastic again, and we’ve got to continue that. That's got to be something that we're on guard and watching over all year and taking pride in and gang rebounding. So it's great to see it, but this isn't like we're solved, we’re a great rebounding team. That's something we’ve got to prove every night the rest of the year.”

On playing without Durant and Irving:

“I think we’re such a, I keep saying, we’re so young as far as our time together, and so fresh and so new, that each day is an opportunity for us to get to know each other better, to get better collectively, and so I don’t know that it sends a message. The message is for the whole group that when we play connected and we have that fighting spirit we give ourselves a great chance every night, no matter who’s available. Just proud of the guys for continuing to push the envelope there. They played well start to finish, did so many things well, but the most important thing is just the way they approached the game, their spirit and their collectivity. This is a tough league, but if you bring that every night, you’ve got a chance no matter who you play.”