Nets vs. Wizards: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On turnovers:

"I thought it was uncharacteristic. It wasn’t like we were having trouble generating offense. A lot of them were just strange ones. A bit of this, a bit of that. Careless. It wasn’t like we were getting ourselves in positions or we were being pressured in turning the ball over. It was just simple mistakes. It’s just something we’ve got to definitely clean up. You can’t obviously have a 23-shot deficit and win. And having said that, we had two looks at it to win. Lots to clean up, and the turnovers were a tad uncharacteristic.”

On final possession:

“The last shot, we wanted to push it full court. We had two screens on the ball, and Ky had a shot that I’m really comfortable with him taking and Kevin got a good look at it as well. Unlucky tonight not to make that last shot, one of the two. But we put ourselves in that position in that the turnovers and the offensive rebounds.”

On Durant with 15 field goal attempts in 37 minutes:

“We can have Kevin shoot as many times as possible. Having said that, 28 points, got to the line 12 times, so that maybe disguised the shot attempts. Eleven rebounds, seven assists, so he did a lot of things for us. The other team is also saying, let’s not let Kevin Durant shoot every time down the floor. So there is some balance to be found. If we can get him a few more looks, good. But I thought he was pretty big tonight for most of the game.”