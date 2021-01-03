Headline
Nets vs. Wizards: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 123-122 loss to Washington
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 123-122 loss against the Washington Wizards.
STEVE NASH
On turnovers:
"I thought it was uncharacteristic. It wasn’t like we were having trouble generating offense. A lot of them were just strange ones. A bit of this, a bit of that. Careless. It wasn’t like we were getting ourselves in positions or we were being pressured in turning the ball over. It was just simple mistakes. It’s just something we’ve got to definitely clean up. You can’t obviously have a 23-shot deficit and win. And having said that, we had two looks at it to win. Lots to clean up, and the turnovers were a tad uncharacteristic.”
On final possession:
“The last shot, we wanted to push it full court. We had two screens on the ball, and Ky had a shot that I’m really comfortable with him taking and Kevin got a good look at it as well. Unlucky tonight not to make that last shot, one of the two. But we put ourselves in that position in that the turnovers and the offensive rebounds.”
On Durant with 15 field goal attempts in 37 minutes:
“We can have Kevin shoot as many times as possible. Having said that, 28 points, got to the line 12 times, so that maybe disguised the shot attempts. Eleven rebounds, seven assists, so he did a lot of things for us. The other team is also saying, let’s not let Kevin Durant shoot every time down the floor. So there is some balance to be found. If we can get him a few more looks, good. But I thought he was pretty big tonight for most of the game.”
KEVIN DURANT
On turnovers:
“I just think we’re trying to be aggressive to make plays, and sometimes we’re a little overzealous, make a pass, and sometimes, you’ve gotta find a balance between when to shoot and when to pass. It’s tough when you’re controlling the offense a lot. I can live with two or three, but six of them are too much for me, and I’ve gotta just tone it down if we want to be successful.”
On limited practice time:
“We still come in and watch film and guys get work on their bodies and we still mentally are locked in. It may take some games for us to kind of gauge ourselves and figure out where we are and seeing how we can make some adjustments because it‘s hard to get practice time — you know, when we practice, we like to get up and down and I think that helps us. So, we're using the games for good teaching moments for all of us and just got to keep grinding.”
On early-season issues:
“I don’t know if the guys are putting too much pressure on themselves. I think everybody wants to do well out there, and it’s just some mental things that we’re doing that we end up beating ourselves a little bit. Like I said, turnovers and box outs, 13 offensive rebounds for them. It felt like they got more than that. We’re all on the same page. It’s about each possession, figuring it out, and making sure we’re communicating, but also making sure we’re playing off instincts.”
KYRIE IRVING
On communication on the court:
“I mean it’s basketball. We should be able to communicate out there openly. So just want to make adjustments on the fly. Just got to continue to get better at that.”
On turnovers:
"It's just basketball. Flow of the game, last two games we haven't really been taking care of the ball really well. So just some carryover. We'll clean it up.”
On getting over early-season issues:
“Well, I think we just have to manage realistic expectations of what we want out of this group right now, every single day, obviously, week to week and month to month and we put together you know, a few great months of consistent work and consistent progress, consistent craft in a way, consistent communication. And we'll be okay. We’re committed to it. And I know the guys in the locker room, everyone in this organization are committed to that. And we want to change this, this whole thing. And that's not an overnight process. I didn't commit here just for two years or three years or anything like that. So I'm excited for the journey ahead to continue to get better. It is as simple as basketball but the team effort takes a while to get together.”
