Nets vs. Celtics: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JOE HARRIS

On turning the game around:

"I think it's one of those things where first half everybody's excited, even though the atmosphere isn't the same it's a Christmas Day game and the energy that you have. Boston came out they kind of punched us in the mouth early. They played physical, they mixed up their defensive coverages and it took us a little bit of time to match their intensity and then supersede it but then also find ourselves offensively, get in a rhythm. Kevin got going there early to start the third, Ky continued where he left off in the first half and the game sort of opened up for us on the offensive end but a lot of it was what we were doing defensively. Being able to get stops, contesting a lot of shots and then just being able to get out in transition."

On Kevin Durant:

"This is sort of going to be redundant from now and then over the course of here we have two of the most talented offensive players that have ever played in the NBA so we, you know you have the luxury of being able to, Kevin might not have had it going, his typical stuff in the first half but second half he came out rolling and that's what great player do. You don't want to let whatever might have happened prior deter you from staying aggressive and continuing to let the rhythm and the offense play through you. And that's how we have to play in order for us to have success. We're playing through these guys and there's going to be times over the course of the season where, yeah, they're not going to be able to do everything themselves but we have the depth and the capability of other guys being able to step up but again this is the luxury of having two of the best offensive players that have played."

On team defense ahead of offense:

“It's one of those things where the priority here early on has been on the defensive end of the ball. So a lot of the stuff that we do in practice, a lot of the things that we're watching on film is defensively. And I think obviously Steve can elaborate on it a little bit more on why he elected to go that way but I think a lot of it is because we have so much offensive firepower where he's not as concerned with it where it's one of those things where the offense is going to kind of find its rhythm over the course of the season where guys are going to figure out playing off one another gelling together and I think even the defense might be a little bit ahead I still think that we play really well together and play well off of those two guys in particular.”