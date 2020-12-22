Headline
Nets vs. Warriors: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 125-99 win over Golden State
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 125-99 win over the Golden State Warriors.
STEVE NASH
On defensive performance:
“We can take a little bit of credit, but some of it is make or miss. Some nights they go in, some nights they don’t. Wiggins had some open looks he didn’t make. I thought our defense was solid overall and a step in the right direction, but I don’t want us to take too much credit for some of the shooting nights they had. A different night, they might knock some of those down and it looks a little different. But overall it was really solid. Not a ton of mistakes. Really diligent with our principles and game plan. So, was proud of them.”
On Kevin Durant raising expectations:
“It’s a big, big difference in taking 18 months away from the NBA and coming back into the NBA with everything he’s gone through. He looks like Kevin, he plays like Kevin, but I don’t want to start making expectations of him until he gets going and get some games and some rhythm under his belt and adapts to playing three in four nights and playing almost every other night for a stretch. That’s the next step for him. We’ve got to just take it day-by-day with him. He’s done everything he could possibly do to put himself in this position, and he’s here because of his hard work and determination. I just don’t want to necessarily expect that every night’s going to be amazing. His off nights are amazing for most people in the league, but he needs time to adapt still.”
On offensive performance:
"I’d be lying to say we’re not blessed with a lot of great offensive players, and depth, a lot of shooting. So we should be able to score the ball; that shouldn’t be a problem. But we’ve just got to continue to refine it, be efficient. As the season goes on teams are going to get better. It’s been a very short training camp, there were a lot of people coming into camp not in their best condition and then all the different things that go into this – this season in a pandemic – is going to allow teams, is going to show teams are little bit behind where we normally would be. So as teams get better, ourselves included, and tighten up we’re going to be more efficient. And that’s all I’m saying, that we’ve got a lot of work to do there as well, but we have talent and we can score. But that’s not...we don’t rest on our laurels with that.”
KEVIN DURANT
On first quarter and fast start:
"I just think we came out with a good plan on the defensive side of the ball which ignited us on the offensive end. I know everybody's excited about this new era of the Nets but as players we just try and take it a day at a time and focus on our jobs individually and try and bring them to the group as best as we can and I think everybody did a solid job of that tonight."
On learning about himself:
"I'm just learning my teammates tendencies, where they like the ball, just their routines. Just getting to know my teammates a little bit more. I think with each game as we continue to build we'll get more and more comfortable with each other. That's probably the thing I've learned the most, trying to learn each guy's favorite spot on the floor and what they like to do. So that's going to take some time to get everyone downloaded."
On approach and reception:
“It’s mainly, how can we get the job done. I know it’s a lot of emotions and a lot of things. I got so many calls and texts about playing again. For me, I was just, I’ve got to focus on the first possession, and then try and get through that and move on each possession. I try not to make too much of a deal out of this whole thing, and realize I’ve been playing this game since I was eight years old, so just got to revert back to what I know.”
KYRIE IRVING
On good feeling to start:
"It felt good. I’m grateful every time I step out there on that floor to play with great teammates, great guys that love the game and then just be a part of a brotherhood in the NBA where we just go out and do what we love to do. It’s an honor that I don’t take lightly. Every time I go out there, I’m putting on for my family, for my community, for the Native Black Indigenous community that I represent and for the Brooklyn Nets and New Jersey. So, this is a great start to a long journey, and I know Nets fans are waiting for us to continue this, and I’m looking forward to it."
On avoiding hero ball:
"I think it’s just the right time, right situation, right environment. To explain that, as a young player, you think that scoring a bunch of points, doing a bunch of things, getting a bunch of accolades are great. I definitely was going after those things, and now, I really don’t care for any of those individual accolades or goals. It doesn’t bother me. I know I’m validated culturally. That’s all that matters. I don’t need all-NBA, I don’t need the MVP. I just want the championship with a great team that I can look back in history and say, ‘We did it our way, and we had fun doing it.’ I’m in year 10. All I want to do is enjoy every single day playing basketball and coming in to work. Other than that, I’m living my life with my family, and that’s the most important thing to me."
On difference in health vs. start of last season:
“It’s definitely a difference just because of the amount of preparation that I had to do between last season and this season, and the amount of time that we had to get prepared. It’s just different. I’ve been off for 10 months. Coming into last season, coming from Boston. Didn’t end the year the way we wanted to in 2019 and before I went into free agency, so coming into last season, definitely had some things on my mind that I wanted to accomplish, but I couldn’t do it without being 100% myself, health-wise, and then also having other guys on my team be 100% healthy as well. So it wasn’t just me who caught the injury bug, and that’s no excuse. We put guys out there that were playing hard, and we definitely were in seventh place in a good position, but I think our goals are a lot higher this year and we want to just be able to come in and dominate and do that consistently. So we don’t really want to compare it to last year but we keep that in the back of our minds as something that we want to learn from, something that I want to learn from so I can do better this year as we start this new season."
