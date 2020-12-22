Nets vs. Warriors: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On defensive performance:

“We can take a little bit of credit, but some of it is make or miss. Some nights they go in, some nights they don’t. Wiggins had some open looks he didn’t make. I thought our defense was solid overall and a step in the right direction, but I don’t want us to take too much credit for some of the shooting nights they had. A different night, they might knock some of those down and it looks a little different. But overall it was really solid. Not a ton of mistakes. Really diligent with our principles and game plan. So, was proud of them.”

On Kevin Durant raising expectations:

“It’s a big, big difference in taking 18 months away from the NBA and coming back into the NBA with everything he’s gone through. He looks like Kevin, he plays like Kevin, but I don’t want to start making expectations of him until he gets going and get some games and some rhythm under his belt and adapts to playing three in four nights and playing almost every other night for a stretch. That’s the next step for him. We’ve got to just take it day-by-day with him. He’s done everything he could possibly do to put himself in this position, and he’s here because of his hard work and determination. I just don’t want to necessarily expect that every night’s going to be amazing. His off nights are amazing for most people in the league, but he needs time to adapt still.”

On offensive performance:

"I’d be lying to say we’re not blessed with a lot of great offensive players, and depth, a lot of shooting. So we should be able to score the ball; that shouldn’t be a problem. But we’ve just got to continue to refine it, be efficient. As the season goes on teams are going to get better. It’s been a very short training camp, there were a lot of people coming into camp not in their best condition and then all the different things that go into this – this season in a pandemic – is going to allow teams, is going to show teams are little bit behind where we normally would be. So as teams get better, ourselves included, and tighten up we’re going to be more efficient. And that’s all I’m saying, that we’ve got a lot of work to do there as well, but we have talent and we can score. But that’s not...we don’t rest on our laurels with that.”