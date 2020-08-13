Headline
Nets vs. Blazers: Caris Levert, Garrett Temple, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 134-133 loss to Portland
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 134-133 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
JACQUE VAUGHN
On close game before playoffs:
“It was the perfect game for us to be in a close game. We talked about the progression going into the playoffs to get our guys quality minutes and be in a meaningful game where there was an outcome we had a chance to decide. Very impressive effort by our guys, especially knowing that Portland had a lot weighing on this game. So really give our guys a lot of credit for battling all night.”
On Caris LeVert's 37 points:
“He had a really great pace about him. I think overall he was surveying the defense and getting to his spots, pull-up, also mixing and attacking the rim. So that balance of creating for himself, getting out in transition, getting into the paint and just making the right play. No better person to have the ball in his hands in that situation and got a good look and glad he shot the ball.”
On offensive rebounding:
“I think it was let’s go offensive rebound. You can give TLC, GT and JA a lot of credit for battling and imposing their will on the offensive rebounds. So some crucial rebounds that we gained to give ourselves an opportunity at the end of the game.”
CARIS LEVERT
On the final shot:
"As far as the shot, I just try to read the defense. I feel like every play and drive I’ve got to watch it again. These are shots I practice each and every day, so, I’ll live with that shot."
On matchup vs. Damian Lillard:
"As far as the matchup, Dame right now is playing the best basketball in the world. Obviously, that’s a matchup that I’m going to take serious. We took it serious going into the game as a team. He did what great players do. He still got off. He led his team to a victory. Hats off to him. He’s a great player obviously. But I love those matchups."
On pride in playing hard on NBA Campus:
"That's our job man. We have a lot of pride in this locker room. There's a lot of professionals in this locker room, a lot of guys that were overlooked and we take it personal. We hear all the noise that people are saying we're supposed to go 0-8 or whatever it was. We come to work each and every day we take pride in what we do "
GARRETT TEMPLE
On offensive rebounding:
“That’s a positive. Especially early on, we didn’t have many offensive rebounds in the first half, and they had, I want to say, eight. Especially in that second unit there were a lot, they were a lot bigger than us. But Jarrett Allen, for him to get six rebounds on the offensive end was very big for us. We got a couple of kickouts, we got extra possessions. We’re going to need him to continue to do that, especially since he’s really the only true center that we have active right now. And us guards are going to have to continue to come down and rebound, even on the defensive end. But that’s definitely something we want to continue to keep doing, because we’re shooting threes well, so if he’s able to get some rebounds, kickouts, it’s always good to get that 3-pointers or get an offensive board and a finish.”
On having full roster healthy next season:
“I think the sky’s the limit. The continuity that we’re playing with, I think this is the way that we need to play. Obviously with guys like Kyrie and KD, they’re very adept at playing in iso situations when need be. So we definitely have that ability. But they also can play in situations where the ball moves. Obviously bringing those two guys back, as well as DeAndre, Taurean, it’s crazy when you think about what we don’t have here and the way we’re playing. I think JV is doing a great job of putting us in position to make offense easy. He’s encouraging us and he’s keeping it simple defensively. That’s the recipe for success in the NBA these days.”
On chemistry with Caris Levert:
“The chemistry has gone well. It’s easy when Caris goes 16-for-29, but I think offensively and defensively we talked a lot about where he likes his spots, where he wants the ball. We’re learning every day when he drives and when they help where he wants me or Joe and Tyler and Timmy to spot up at, but we’re obviously running a whole different offense than we did in the regular season, so we’re just learning every day. The chemistry is getting better every day. We’re sharing the ball and Caris is doing a great job of picking his spots and finding everybody else when the shot isn’t there for him. We’re excited about the challenge Toronto presents, and we’re going to get at it on Monday.”
