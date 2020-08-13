Nets vs. Blazers: Caris Levert, Garrett Temple, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

GARRETT TEMPLE

On offensive rebounding:

“That’s a positive. Especially early on, we didn’t have many offensive rebounds in the first half, and they had, I want to say, eight. Especially in that second unit there were a lot, they were a lot bigger than us. But Jarrett Allen, for him to get six rebounds on the offensive end was very big for us. We got a couple of kickouts, we got extra possessions. We’re going to need him to continue to do that, especially since he’s really the only true center that we have active right now. And us guards are going to have to continue to come down and rebound, even on the defensive end. But that’s definitely something we want to continue to keep doing, because we’re shooting threes well, so if he’s able to get some rebounds, kickouts, it’s always good to get that 3-pointers or get an offensive board and a finish.”

On having full roster healthy next season:

“I think the sky’s the limit. The continuity that we’re playing with, I think this is the way that we need to play. Obviously with guys like Kyrie and KD, they’re very adept at playing in iso situations when need be. So we definitely have that ability. But they also can play in situations where the ball moves. Obviously bringing those two guys back, as well as DeAndre, Taurean, it’s crazy when you think about what we don’t have here and the way we’re playing. I think JV is doing a great job of putting us in position to make offense easy. He’s encouraging us and he’s keeping it simple defensively. That’s the recipe for success in the NBA these days.”

On chemistry with Caris Levert:

“The chemistry has gone well. It’s easy when Caris goes 16-for-29, but I think offensively and defensively we talked a lot about where he likes his spots, where he wants the ball. We’re learning every day when he drives and when they help where he wants me or Joe and Tyler and Timmy to spot up at, but we’re obviously running a whole different offense than we did in the regular season, so we’re just learning every day. The chemistry is getting better every day. We’re sharing the ball and Caris is doing a great job of picking his spots and finding everybody else when the shot isn’t there for him. We’re excited about the challenge Toronto presents, and we’re going to get at it on Monday.”