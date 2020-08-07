Nets vs. Kings: Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

JACQUE VAUGHN

On Joe Harris impact on offense:

“You see 30 assists, so that’s something we were disappointed in last game. This is not our first time with 30, we’ll continue to try to reach that number, but overall, Joe makes the defense react. So whether it’s him having pace to shoot a pull-up 3, or his cutting ability, the defense has to honor him. You saw Jarrett got a lob after a timeout play, because the defense was sucked in to Joe. His ability to really draw the defense is huge for us.”

On Jarrett Allen's eight assists:

“We tried to put a little more stress with the starting lineup on their group. And so you have multiple ball-handlers out there and guys that can get to space and shoot the basketball. So Jarrett has really learned how to present himself not only in pick-and-roll and put pressure on the rim, but he’s also learned how to flash to the basketball and relieve some of our perimeter players when they’re getting pressured. So he’s definitely seeing how he can impact us on the offensive end. We know what he can do on the defensive end, I think his game is growing offensively.””

On end-of-quarter situations:

"At the end of quarters, I do feel that when you can take advantage of those situations — whether you’ve seen us go small before, you’ve seen some unconventional lineups, you see us get Caris back into the game to get a possession. Sometimes those are momentum swings. So we’ll continue to try to take advantage of the end of quarters.”