Nets vs. Celtics: Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

JOE HARRIS

On the loss:

"Obviously, tough game for us. We came out and played with the same energy we had the last two games. Then, we kind of got away from what led to a lot of our successes these last two games. We didn’t rebound the ball well, we didn’t defend well, a lot of turnovers, not a lot of assists. We weren’t making that extra pass that we have been, and there were a lot of 50-50 balls that we didn’t get either. We just got outworked. Against a team is obviously just more talented, you’re going to lose the way we did."

On maintaining cohesive play:

"It’s difficult, but we’re not going to use that as an excuse. We’ve been able to piece it together. We showed it these last couple of games. We know how we need to play, win or lose, we’re playing the right way. And when we’re moving the ball, we’re competing on both ends, we’re aggressive on both ends, then, you can kind of live with whatever the result is. But games like tonight, it had nothing to do with them having more talent, this or that, being a better team overall. It was just strictly the fact that they played harder than us, and we can’t have that while we’re down here. We have to be able to compete night in and night out, not beat ourselves. We know that’s a tough road ahead of us, but we don’t have the luxury of being able to take a game and not compete or have a half where we don’t compete. "

On Jeremiah Martin:

"Jeremiah's been great since the moment he's been here. I loved him even when he was coming up with us as a two-way player and regardless of any situation that he's played in, he's going to compete, he's going to play hard, he's scrappy, plays the right way and I love his energy, his attitude. He's I think handled being down here and being in the situation that he's in as well as you could. "