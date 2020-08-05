Headline
Nets vs. Celtics: Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 149-115 loss to Boston
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 149-115 loss to the Boston Celtics.
JACQUE VAUGHN
On any difference in approach compared to Bucks game:
“No, I think overall this is our first back-to-back so I was definitely interested to see how we were going to respond. Overall, I thought our preparation was good going into the game, but as the game progressed a few things didn’t work out in our favor as far as foul trouble, getting them to the free throw line, which really put a damper on our pace. We had to take the ball out multiple times and impacted the way we played on the offensive end also.”
On 3-point defense:
“Overall going into the game we really wanted to take away their catch-and-shoot opportunities. We were keeping track of them throughout the course of the game we wanted to – if they were going to shoot the 3-ball - we wanted it to be off the bounce. So we definitely had some breakdowns tonight. Definitely challenge the group to be better on Friday which I think they will respond, and it’s an opportunity for us to see how we can regroup.”
On Jeremiah Martin:
"He’s just playing with a lot of energy, and to see him continue to work on his game at practice, on the off days and for him to have success on the floor, and for me as a coach, it doesn’t matter what time of the game it is. Whether he’s starting or finishing a game, in a game that’s a three-point game or a 30-point game. The way I was raised in this league, it means something. So it shows that he has some fight in him, and it was good to see him have some success."
JOE HARRIS
On the loss:
"Obviously, tough game for us. We came out and played with the same energy we had the last two games. Then, we kind of got away from what led to a lot of our successes these last two games. We didn’t rebound the ball well, we didn’t defend well, a lot of turnovers, not a lot of assists. We weren’t making that extra pass that we have been, and there were a lot of 50-50 balls that we didn’t get either. We just got outworked. Against a team is obviously just more talented, you’re going to lose the way we did."
On maintaining cohesive play:
"It’s difficult, but we’re not going to use that as an excuse. We’ve been able to piece it together. We showed it these last couple of games. We know how we need to play, win or lose, we’re playing the right way. And when we’re moving the ball, we’re competing on both ends, we’re aggressive on both ends, then, you can kind of live with whatever the result is. But games like tonight, it had nothing to do with them having more talent, this or that, being a better team overall. It was just strictly the fact that they played harder than us, and we can’t have that while we’re down here. We have to be able to compete night in and night out, not beat ourselves. We know that’s a tough road ahead of us, but we don’t have the luxury of being able to take a game and not compete or have a half where we don’t compete. "
On Jeremiah Martin:
"Jeremiah's been great since the moment he's been here. I loved him even when he was coming up with us as a two-way player and regardless of any situation that he's played in, he's going to compete, he's going to play hard, he's scrappy, plays the right way and I love his energy, his attitude. He's I think handled being down here and being in the situation that he's in as well as you could. "
Caris LeVert
On Celtics free throws:
“It was a little bit of both there in that first half. I’m not sure how many free throws they shot, especially in the first quarter. That kind of got them into a rhythm a little bit. Give them a lot of credit, they were aggressive, they were attacking the rim, but we can’t put guys on the line, especially on 3-point shots, think that happened three times in the first half. We can’t do that, especially right now with the roster we have. We gifted them a lot of points.”
On urgency to clinch playoffs:
“As far as level of urgency, I feel like we need to have that each and every night. Obviously it would have been nice to secure that spot tonight, but there’s always another opportunity. Friday’s another day, another opportunity for us to go out there and compete for a full 48 minutes as a team. I think we’ll be ready for that task. "
On maintaining cohesive play:
“It’s tough, it’s for sure tough, but these are circumstances that are different. We knew that coming down here, this is what we signed up for. There’s no excuses with that, but obviously it’s going to be tough playing around with different lineups and things like that, but like I said that’s what we’re here for. We’re here for that. We’ll get better. We’ll watch the film and we’ll be better next game.”
