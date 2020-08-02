Headline
Nets vs. Wizards: Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 118-110 win over Washington
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 118-110 win over the Washington Wizards.
JACQUE VAUGHN
On Jarrett Allen:
"You have to give him a lot of credit. I think he showed some definite positive signs of maturity. The competitive spirit has been taken to a different level. I think you saw that with the rebounding tonight. And then the task of his guy was making shots at the beginning of the game. That was a part of our gameplan. He stuck with the game plan and protected the rim for us all night. So he’s really embraced the role of being one of the more experienced players on our team."
On Caris LeVert:
"I think he's really processing his game at a different pace. Whether that was at the end of a quarter being able to get a spot and get fouled or get to his shot. Whether that is processing the opponent at the end of the game and whether or not he's going to try to draw a foul or keep the ball in his hands. He's really taking another level to his game of studying the game, appreciating that he has the ability to get where he wants to and the most important thing is the young man puts in the work."
On Joe Harris growing offensively:
"You give a lot of credit to the coaching staff. Jordan Ott works with him on a primary basis and their relationship, their growth has allowed Joe's game to grow. The ability for those two to watch film together and Joe to respond in practice and thirst for knowledge on how he can be a better player, he's more than just a catch-and-shoot guy. He's a phenomenal human being first of all, but his ability to put the ball on the floor and be creative enough to make passes and finish at the rim. So a lot of work has gone into him maturing his game."
JARRETT ALLEN
On defense vs. Thomas Bryant:
“Yeah so they told me before – or in the last practice – ‘JA just to protect the rim: We got your back.’ That’s what the guards told me, that’s what coach told me, that’s what everybody was telling me. So I took it to heart, they said they’ve got my back when Bryant popped. And kudos to him, he knocked down the shots. But that’s the ones we wanted them to take. And then I don’t know what the percentage is but if you ask, if you look on the stats they said that I protected the rim pretty well. I don’t know the stats but I think I did well.”
On being Brooklyn's only center:
“When I think about it off the court, it kinda comes to mind. But like most things – like playing with no fans, playing in a different arena – all of that goes away once I step on the court, I know what my job is, I know I’m more conditioned than I thought I was when we first got here, and I know that I just need to go out and play.”
On himself, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris:
“We kinda knew what we were getting into coming into this game with me, joe, Caris. Everybody knew what they had to do. Everybody knew the gameplan. JV told us – well, not told us but we hear in the media what he’s been saying – and we were just prepared to go out there and give our bodies.”
CARIS LEVERT
On Jarrett Allen:
"JA has been huge for us. He’s the anchor of our defense each and every night. He knows that. Offensively, he was huge as well, making everything around the rim, making his free throws, discouraging guys going to the rim. That’s what we need from JA. He’s going to be one of the best bigs in the league for a long time. He’s starting to do it consistently. We see it, everybody else sees it. We just enjly it obviously because he’s so young. We’re going to need that each and every night."
On overcoming adversity:
"I think Jamal (Crawford) was preaching it all game. He said, ‘This kind of proves we can take a punch.’ Because they were beating up on us, especially at the start of the game, even in the third quarter, the fourth quarter, we were down. We took a punch, we overcame adversity, and we won it in the last five minutes. That’s huge for a team when you win a game like that down the stretch by rebounding, getting stops and executing on offense. That’s all you can ask for."
On working out of post:
"It’s definitely something I’ve been working on, and then also, like I said, with teams starting to double, we’re trying to find easy ways to kind of get the ball in space where they can’t really double as easily. That’s an easy spot to catch it in and kind of go to work without using a lot of energy and things like that. Jacque has done a great job of kind of working with me, and so has Adam Harrington. I’ve been working with him a lot, as well. It’s just something I’m getting more and more comfortable with."
