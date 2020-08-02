Nets vs. Wizards: Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

JACQUE VAUGHN

On Jarrett Allen:

"You have to give him a lot of credit. I think he showed some definite positive signs of maturity. The competitive spirit has been taken to a different level. I think you saw that with the rebounding tonight. And then the task of his guy was making shots at the beginning of the game. That was a part of our gameplan. He stuck with the game plan and protected the rim for us all night. So he’s really embraced the role of being one of the more experienced players on our team."

On Caris LeVert:

"I think he's really processing his game at a different pace. Whether that was at the end of a quarter being able to get a spot and get fouled or get to his shot. Whether that is processing the opponent at the end of the game and whether or not he's going to try to draw a foul or keep the ball in his hands. He's really taking another level to his game of studying the game, appreciating that he has the ability to get where he wants to and the most important thing is the young man puts in the work."

On Joe Harris growing offensively:

"You give a lot of credit to the coaching staff. Jordan Ott works with him on a primary basis and their relationship, their growth has allowed Joe's game to grow. The ability for those two to watch film together and Joe to respond in practice and thirst for knowledge on how he can be a better player, he's more than just a catch-and-shoot guy. He's a phenomenal human being first of all, but his ability to put the ball on the floor and be creative enough to make passes and finish at the rim. So a lot of work has gone into him maturing his game."