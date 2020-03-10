Nets vs. Lakers: Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

JACQUE VAUGHN

On road win against Lakers:

“It was fun for that to be tested. The fact that it was a tight ball game, on the road, how would we respond through some trial and adversity and through some good times. Good reflection of this open communication and accountability in the locker room amongst each other, so it was fun to compete and be a part of it.”

On pulling out win down the stretch:

“Some composure. I think, for example, Spencer [Dinwiddie] got two fouls called against him but also was able to hit a clutch bucket for us. I think DJ [DeAndre Jordan] did a great job of being vocal in the huddle and calming guys down and letting them realize that we’re in a good place right now, on the road. Let’s take advantage of this situation.”

On Kevin Durant:

“Like I said, it’s a joy having him around to be able to bounce ideas off of him, to get his reactions throughout the course of the game and to be a teammate and have him sitting next to you and give you confidence and give you support and give you guidance. It’s a luxury.”