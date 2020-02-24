Headline
Nets vs. Magic: Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 115-113 loss to Orlando
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 115-113 loss to the Orlando Magic..
KENNY ATKINSON
On Orlando's adjustments in second half.:
“We gave up 74 points. I think that’s the story there. Defense was fantastic in the first half, second half we let down defensively. I think it obviously got loose there, that kind of got them going. (Aaron) Gordon made some big shots too. At the end of the day, good credit to that. They deserved to win. They kind of overran us in the second half. We could never really get stops against 74 points. That’s astronomical, it’s tough to win a game like that.”
On struggling to hold leads:
“It’s the NBA. Lead’s never safe. You’re up 20, you don’t feel comfortable. So like I said, that’s why I was so happy about the Charlotte game. Tonight we didn’t do it. They got back in it and then they got their rhythm and then we could not get stops. We tried some different things, we tried some zone. But again, you’ve got to give them credit. They just simply overran us in that second half.”
On ball movement and offense:
“I was very disappointed in our – I thought the first half we were kicking it out, we were multiple drives, multiple passes. I thought we kept it going against (Nikola) Vucevic quite honestly. We kept going up against his wall. We could not finish on him and I think that’s when you’ve got to kick it. But, it wasn’t for lack of attacking. I mean, we attacked him. I think we had five free throws. That’s, you know, I mean you guys can make the judgment on that one. I actually thought we drove it at him too much and did not kick it out enough. The seven threes, eight threes, I’m fine with that. Shoot 25 threes if they’re open. What the defense gives you, you’ve got to knock them down.”
SPENCER DINWIDDIE
On letting Magic back in game:
“Defense. They had 74 points in the second half. (Terrence) Ross made a ton of plays during their run and obviously (Aaron) Gordon had a big three. If we do our job defensively then we’re not in that situation.”
On defending 3-pointers:
“I mean some of them were tough looks, it’s not like they just started getting a bunch of easy ones. (Terrence) Ross is a tough shot-maker and we gotta just make it harder on him. (Aaron) Gordon’s step- back, that’s another tough shot.”
On losing to team right below them in standings:
“We understand the importance of the game so we’re obviously unhappy with it.”
JARRETT ALLEN
On adjustments in second half:
“I think we played the same way. I think we were still aggressive, just Aaron Gordon, (Nikola) Vucevic and especially Terrence Ross were hitting some tough shots.”
On mindset to put game behind them:
“We have a lot more games ahead of us that are super important, and we know what our goal is. So just keep playing.”
On losing leads in multiple games:
“It definitely does happen. If you look at the score, obviously—especially how we played in the first half going into the second half. The teams do tend to come back. Just the energy and the other team hitting shots.”
