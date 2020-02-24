Nets vs. Magic: Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On Orlando's adjustments in second half.:

“We gave up 74 points. I think that’s the story there. Defense was fantastic in the first half, second half we let down defensively. I think it obviously got loose there, that kind of got them going. (Aaron) Gordon made some big shots too. At the end of the day, good credit to that. They deserved to win. They kind of overran us in the second half. We could never really get stops against 74 points. That’s astronomical, it’s tough to win a game like that.”

On struggling to hold leads:

“It’s the NBA. Lead’s never safe. You’re up 20, you don’t feel comfortable. So like I said, that’s why I was so happy about the Charlotte game. Tonight we didn’t do it. They got back in it and then they got their rhythm and then we could not get stops. We tried some different things, we tried some zone. But again, you’ve got to give them credit. They just simply overran us in that second half.”

On ball movement and offense:

“I was very disappointed in our – I thought the first half we were kicking it out, we were multiple drives, multiple passes. I thought we kept it going against (Nikola) Vucevic quite honestly. We kept going up against his wall. We could not finish on him and I think that’s when you’ve got to kick it. But, it wasn’t for lack of attacking. I mean, we attacked him. I think we had five free throws. That’s, you know, I mean you guys can make the judgment on that one. I actually thought we drove it at him too much and did not kick it out enough. The seven threes, eight threes, I’m fine with that. Shoot 25 threes if they’re open. What the defense gives you, you’ve got to knock them down.”