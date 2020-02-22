Nets vs. Hornets: Jarrett Allen, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On what stood out in game:

“Just our maturity and we didn’t let them back in the game, we put our stamp on the game. I think defense was a big thing, we didn’t really have one bad quarter. Four quarters of really good defense. We had some good moments sharing the ball too. I think 26 assists, so great effort by our guys.”

On balanced scoring:

“It was good. Luwawu coming off and playing like he did, Garrett Temple I thought had a very good night. A lot of guys played well. Like I said the ball was hopping tonight. It was moving around; guys were touching it. But with all that being said, we miss Kyrie (Irving) and we need Kyrie. Badly. So, it was a good performance, I’m very pleased. Was very pleased by the maturity we showed. They made a little run there in the third quarter. I think we called a timeout and got back on track.”

On Caris LeVert's defense::

“I think he’s growing there, I think when we have these scouts a lot of times we’re saying put Caris on Devin Booker, put Caris on Devonte’ Graham, I mean I think he’s really improved defensively. He always plays hard, he always has great activity. But learning the nuances of what it takes to be a good defender in the league. Big credit to our defense. Goes to our vets. Wilson, Deandre, Garrett Temple, those guys. Not only what they do on the court, but they’re teaching our young guys and imparting their knowledge. I think that’s a big part of it.”