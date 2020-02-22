Headline
Nets vs. Hornets: Jarrett Allen, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 115-86 win over Charlotte
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 115-86 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
KENNY ATKINSON
On what stood out in game:
“Just our maturity and we didn’t let them back in the game, we put our stamp on the game. I think defense was a big thing, we didn’t really have one bad quarter. Four quarters of really good defense. We had some good moments sharing the ball too. I think 26 assists, so great effort by our guys.”
On balanced scoring:
“It was good. Luwawu coming off and playing like he did, Garrett Temple I thought had a very good night. A lot of guys played well. Like I said the ball was hopping tonight. It was moving around; guys were touching it. But with all that being said, we miss Kyrie (Irving) and we need Kyrie. Badly. So, it was a good performance, I’m very pleased. Was very pleased by the maturity we showed. They made a little run there in the third quarter. I think we called a timeout and got back on track.”
On Caris LeVert's defense::
“I think he’s growing there, I think when we have these scouts a lot of times we’re saying put Caris on Devin Booker, put Caris on Devonte’ Graham, I mean I think he’s really improved defensively. He always plays hard, he always has great activity. But learning the nuances of what it takes to be a good defender in the league. Big credit to our defense. Goes to our vets. Wilson, Deandre, Garrett Temple, those guys. Not only what they do on the court, but they’re teaching our young guys and imparting their knowledge. I think that’s a big part of it.”
Timothe Luwawu-CABARROT
On if defense is key the rest of season:
“I don’t think because we have men down [with injury] the defense should be the emphasis. I think we should play defense and make the defense relate offense. We just have to share the ball, play hard on defense, trust each other and everything is going to go well.”
On bench performance and chemistry:
“I think we ‘ve been playing together almost the whole season. Having DJ [DeAndre Jordan], GT [Garrett Temple], and (Wilson Chandler] in that lineup helps a lot because whatever mistakes, our young guys, we make they just cover for us and they are just great.”
On rotations and chemistry:
“Yeah, but its also on us. Whenever we have the opportunity we just take it and take advantage of it. For myself and probably for everybody else, its also very good to know when you’re going in and when you’re going out. That helps a lot.”
JARRETT ALLEN
On motivation to prove themselves after injuries:
“I wouldn’t even say that...We haven’t had all our people in. Really, just for here we just have to come out and play hard. Our mind is on next man up.”
On if they played with chip on shoulder:
“Especially from last game, we came out and we were up 20 and they came back. Tonight we were coming out and we were looking to kill and that’s what we did. We stepped on their throat.”
On keys for team moving forward:
“Keeping the energy we had tonight. I know a lot of the teams are going to be higher level teams. Just going out, playing our game, playing hard and having fun.”
