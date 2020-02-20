Nets vs. Sixers: Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On how the Nets played:

"Valiant effort, I thought valiant effort on our part. We had opportunities, they made plays at the end and we didn’t, and we put them on the foul line a ton. That’s the frustrating thing; we can argue we fouled them or we didn’t foul them, the fact of the matter is that they went to the line 35 times. Our margin of error is just too small to do that. We gifted them too many points"

On Philadelphia's defense down the stretch:

“They did a great strategy, they denied and made it really tough on Caris [LeVert] and Spencer [Dinwiddie] and left [Joel] Embiid at the rim. We tried to go small with Wilson [Chandler] out there to spread them out a little bit, but there’s a trade-off with that … then you have to deal with Embiid on the other end. They have a lot of good players. They made plays, we didn’t. It’s too bad, we had a great opportunity.”

On what the loss is like for Nets:

“It hurts… it motivates you, too, games like this. That group in there, I know they fought like crazy. We’re going to be a good team, I feel good about that. I’m just frustrated our guys weren’t rewarded with the effort they made tonight.”