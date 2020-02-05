Nets vs. Warriors: Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

JOE HARRIS

On what's clicking with teams focus level:

“I think just defensively we were locked in. A lot of the stops we had turned in to easy offensive baskets. And then it’s one of those nights where I think everybody shot pretty well, I had a good rhythm early on. A lot of times in the NBA— they’re (Warriors) at the end of a really long road trip, guys getting traded before the game for them, so it’s sort of unfortunate circumstances. It kind of puts people in a bind a little bit mentally. You can go through a little bit of a funk and we just happened to have good rhythm and played with a lot of confidence.”

On playing against D'Angelo Russell:

“It’s awesome to see D-Lo. Even this summer, connecting with him, getting to hang—it’s unfortunate, one of those things, sort of bitter sweet to see guys that close to you leave in free agency. But to have him come back, you kind of pick up right where you left off, just obviously him in a different jersey. But those friendships that you make, those are lasting. If you stay around in the NBA long enough, you’re going to bounce around, your teammates are going to bounce around, but those friendships, they remain constant.”

On replicating defensive effort going forward:

“I think everybody was locked in in terms of what the game plan was, knowing the personnel, knowing who we were shifting off of, knowing who we were staying attached to, trying to take away. I thought we did a good job just contesting everything too, even if we were in rotations or scrambling, it seems like guys were always getting in to contest. They didn’t have a lot of just clean, open looks. But then a little bit of that I think can be attributed to what I just mentioned, the fact that they are kind of going through sort of an unfortunate time with guys getting traded right before the game and just being at the end of a long road trip.”