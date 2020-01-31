Nets vs. Bulls: Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On Brooklyn offense and shooting percentage:

“I thought we got out in transition and got a lot of easy buckets. They (Chicago) are the sixth-best defense in the league. They do a phenomenal job, but I think our goal was to get it up the floor before they could get that defense set. They still turned us over 20 times. Obviously, Kyrie (Irving) – vintage performance. I can’t imagine a more efficient game on only 23 shots. Really, really impressive. And then I think Spencer (Dinwiddie) was right behind him, super efficient. But give Jarrett Allen and DJ (DeAndre Jordan) and our fives screening for them. We did a good job – 31 assists I think—getting it out, moving it. But having those two guys play at a high level like that, that bodes well for us in the future.”

On not forcing shots:

“I don’t think about all the plays we’ve gone through offensively. It’s very rarely where I’ve said, ‘man, that’s a selfish play.’ And that’s weird for a scorer like him to take a lot of bad shots. Spencer (Dinwiddie) too. I thought they shared it. I thought they kind of got their points the right way, if that makes any sense. But a really good offensive performance. Defense was average.”

On Jarrett Allens' 5 assists and behind-the-back pass:

“He told me he wants to, if I’m OK with him taking more risk. So I think that’s part of that. And I said yes, I want you to take more risk because I think that’s how you get better. It was in the context of a different situation, but we need him to take some risks, especially when there’s so much pressure on our ball-handlers, he’s got to make plays for us. The talent’s there. I just think he’s got to get the confidence to make plays like that. But very, very talented guy.”