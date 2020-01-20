Nets vs. Sixers: Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

SPENCER DINWIDDIE

On mental challenge of tough stretch:

“We don’t really have time for a mental struggle. Obviously, our season has been very up and down with injuries and lineups and all of that different stuff, so we have to continue to come together as a group. Our focus can’t be external, it has to be internal. Obviously, getting healthy of course, but just figuring it out and gaining that chemistry with our own units, our own lineups and then once we kind of have ourselves down, then we can impose our will on the other teams.”

On Nets mistakes or Philly defense causing turnovers:

“Obviously, a little bit of both. You have to give credit to them for trying to turn up the defensive pressure. We obviously turned the ball over.”

On dealing with injuries and inconsistent lineups:

“That’s definitely tough, so that’s why I said our focus has to be internal and not external. We have to continue to have the ‘next one up’ mentality, ban together as a unit. Gain as much chemistry as possible, play as together as possible, do all of those things. Then – we can focus externally where we try to impose our will on the other teams. But right now if we try to lock too much in on trying to do other stuff and focus on the other teams, obviously beyond the general scouting report, you lock in on that stuff. But it’s just tough because if we’re not on the same page together, which it will be hard to be because everybody has been out and lineups change every three games. I feel like we probably haven’t had one 9- man rotation for three straight games all season and that’s obviously tough.”