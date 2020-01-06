Nets vs. Magic: Spencer Dinwiddie and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the fourth quarter:

“Yeah, they went on a 7-0 run. Taurean (Prince) missed a corner three that I thought was pretty open. I think we missed a floater. (Markelle) Fultz hits a corner three and they get a layup in transition. The one that makes me, upsets me, is the layup in transition. That was the key for us tonight. But again, tied seven minutes to go. Our starters are struggling a little bit. I thought our bench was good. Starters and that group have been really good the whole year, they are just struggling lately. I was proud of our defensive efforts. Our defense was really good (and) I thought our process was right on offense. I thought we got a ton of open threes and we got to the rim at a high rate. We just didn’t make the threes and didn’t finish at the rim, so that’s a bad combination.”

On Dinwiddie and Harris scoring 32 of starters' 52 points:

"They’ve been really good, and this is just a stretch where I say that whole group is struggling a little bit right now. We are going to need everybody to help us get out of this rut. I thought the bench stepped up and did a good job.”

On the second unit:

“I thought they shared the ball. I thought (Dzanan) Musa gave us a real burst of energy, you know, and having his ball handling out there, I think we need that. We probably have to look at that some more, just to help our other guys with the ball handling duties because he (Musa) can play pick-and-roll, he can make a pass. I thought he was a real positive. I thought Rodi (Rodions Kurucs) was good. The whole group was good. DeAndre (Jordan) obviously was good. But credit to them. They play really good defense. They deserved to win tonight.”