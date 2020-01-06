Headline
Nets vs. Magic: Spencer Dinwiddie and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 101-89 loss to the Magic
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 101-89 loss to the Orlando Magic.
KENNY ATKINSON
On the fourth quarter:
“Yeah, they went on a 7-0 run. Taurean (Prince) missed a corner three that I thought was pretty open. I think we missed a floater. (Markelle) Fultz hits a corner three and they get a layup in transition. The one that makes me, upsets me, is the layup in transition. That was the key for us tonight. But again, tied seven minutes to go. Our starters are struggling a little bit. I thought our bench was good. Starters and that group have been really good the whole year, they are just struggling lately. I was proud of our defensive efforts. Our defense was really good (and) I thought our process was right on offense. I thought we got a ton of open threes and we got to the rim at a high rate. We just didn’t make the threes and didn’t finish at the rim, so that’s a bad combination.”
On Dinwiddie and Harris scoring 32 of starters' 52 points:
"They’ve been really good, and this is just a stretch where I say that whole group is struggling a little bit right now. We are going to need everybody to help us get out of this rut. I thought the bench stepped up and did a good job.”
On the second unit:
“I thought they shared the ball. I thought (Dzanan) Musa gave us a real burst of energy, you know, and having his ball handling out there, I think we need that. We probably have to look at that some more, just to help our other guys with the ball handling duties because he (Musa) can play pick-and-roll, he can make a pass. I thought he was a real positive. I thought Rodi (Rodions Kurucs) was good. The whole group was good. DeAndre (Jordan) obviously was good. But credit to them. They play really good defense. They deserved to win tonight.”
Spencer Dinwiddie
On fourth quarter issues:
“Teams go on a little bit of a run, they get up seven or something like that, and because we are not making shots it just becomes tough for us because the shorter the time window, the harder it is to make up seven points. When you are not making shots it kind of how it is, and we gave up a lot of second chance opportunities. When we did kind of start to make a couple of shots to try to make it a little bit of a push, Vucevic and Aaron Gordon getting second chance points for them and getting them extra buckets.”
On team shooting slump:
I guess a shooting slump in general is all mental, right? Because we are professionals, and we shoot every day. Some of the shooters in here are the best in the league, Joe (Harris), T.P., G.T., just in terms of being some of the best in the league, it is not physical. For their careers, have been the best shooters in the league and so we believe that they are going to continue to be the best shooters in the league.”
On being more aggressive in third quarter vs. game flow:
“I think just from a psychological perspective, it’s tough. He’s a “A little bit of both. The game was feeling that way but then also obviously we were down so we want to come back. As one of the guys on the team and as of right now, it is your job to try to do what it takes to win and just trying to do what it takes to win.”
