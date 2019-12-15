Nets vs. Sixers: Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On intangibles of defensive effort:

“Yeah, rebounding was one. We’ve had problems with this team in the past in making them miss and not being able to corral a rebound. I thought rebounding was huge. Our general activity was good. I thought Wilson (Chandler) helped us. He helped by just having that big physical body of his. He guarded Ben (Simmons) in there for a while when TP (Taurean Prince) got in foul trouble. I thought that was a big stretch and (David) Nwaba gave us good minutes again defensively. But DeAndre (Jordan) I thought was really good, especially in the second half. But again, excellent effort. I thought we shared the ball of offense, did a good job.”

On 64 points in the paint vs. 3-point shooting:

“What do they do? They take away the three. If they’re gonna be up on you at the 3-point line, then it’s gonna be a rim game where we’re attacking the rim. I know we were 19-for-30 at the rim in the first half, I don’t know what the second half numbers were. You really have to read the game. I thought our guys did an excellent job. They took away the three, we got to the rim a ton.”

On Spencer Dinwiddie's dunk:

“I know it was exciting for his teammates. We showed it again in the locker room at the end. They got a big kick out of that. I don’t think people realize how good an athlete Spencer is. He is, you could argue, our best athlete. He’s fast. He’s got incredible vertical. He’s unbelievable. So it doesn’t surprise me. I wish he’d do it more.”