Nets vs. Heat: David Nwaba, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the final minutes:

“We had opportunities, tons of opportunities. They made plays, we didn’t. Just one of those see-saw games. Like I said, we had our opportunities.”

On if he liked Nets final offensive possessions:

“No, and they did a good job. We were obviously trying to get a switch and a weakness defender. I thought they had good strategy to kind of deter that. It always comes down to do you want to search the mismatch, or do you want to keep the ball moving and stay within your offense. I thought we were seeking a mismatch – got it sometimes, sometimes we didn’t. I thought they did a good job trying to stay out of that mismatch. It was obvious who we were going at, and then when we did get Bam (Adebayo) out there at the 3-point line guarding Spencer (Dinwiddie), Spencer got downhill, we missed. Kind of that simple.”

On opponents defending Spencer Dinwiddie:

“I think they blitzed him. They got it out of his hands a lot, a ton. I think he’s made incredible strides there. I can’t tell you how many open threes we got because they blitzed him, we threw it out. We’ve got to keep trusting that I think. Teams are definitely throwing double teams at him more and more.”