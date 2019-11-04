Nets vs. Pelicans: Kyrie Irving, Jarrett Allen and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On holding on for win:

“We just found a way. Crazy game. A lot of back and forth. Ingram was phenomenal of course. He hit some tough shots We took a combination, a haymaker, however you want to call it, a couple of left hooks in the jaw in the third quarter. I thought in the fourth quarter we did a better job and slowed them down a little, but third quarter, they were unstoppable.”

On value of winning close game:

“Hopefully. They tested us, and we did come through. Like I said, we made a lot of winning plays. I will say this, and we all know this, with the 3-point shot, 15 points in today’s NBA is like nothing. You don’t feel comfortable. And the pace that the game is played at, the 3-point shot, there is no lead that you feel really comfortable. That being said, I think they shot 48 percent from mid-range. They hit some tough, tough shots. I thought we had a little bad luck on some of those. I thought we played good defense, but they made shots.”

On committing turnovers:

“We’re gonna look at it. We’re gonna talk about it. We’re gonna get our spacing right. My gut is it’s happening a lot in scramble situations. You run a play, two-down or whatever it is and you run it and they take it away and it’s that next phase. How do you play when they take your initial action away or that initial play. It’s not really on initial play. I do think sometimes we’re playing too fast. We need to do a better job of changing speeds a little better. I think we’re rushing into a lot of mistakes.”