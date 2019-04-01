Nets vs. Bucks: Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On Milwaukee's defense:

“They have a lot of good defensive players. Eric Bledsoe is a physical matchup and elite defender. They have Giannis (Antetokounmpo) obviously, and Brook (Lopez) who protects the rim. They got into us. They looked fresh and rested. If you really look at it though, it was all about the first quarter. They overwhelmed us. As a result, we didn’t make shots and we turned it over. They got out on they break and it was tough to stop them.”

On Brooklyn's slow start:

“We weren’t ready for that onslaught. Give them a lot of credit. They came with the juice and the energy. They turned our missed shots and turnovers into layups. Giannis was coming at us downhill and at that point it’s pick your poison. Keep him in front and give up the three or stay with their shooters and let him lay it up. It’s a tough quandary. I will say this, I thought we competed at a high level after that poor start.”

On Caris LeVert:

“It was his best game. From a confidence level and a physical level, that was the Caris from the beginning of the year. I loved how athletic he looked and how fast he looked. We stuck with him. He performed at a high level, and that bodes well for us going forward.”