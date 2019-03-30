Nets vs. Celtics: D'Angelo Russell, Jared Dudley, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the third quarter:

“We weren’t very good in the first half, and that’s a credit to their defense. My biggest fear against this team – against the Celtics – was, can you score against them? I think they’re just a great defensive team. We struggled in the first half and got it going in the third quarter. Obviously, D’Angelo... I think we were getting stopped when we got out on a break and I think playing against their set defense is very difficult. You have to get them back in a transition situation where they’re not set. I thought we did a great job at that. I think that’s how D’Angelo got loose. We had a couple guys get to the rim a few times. And also – just a good defensive effort by us, really good defensive effort.”

On temptation to keep D'Angelo Russell in when hot:

“That’s always a tough one. I can tell you, on the west coast I had regrets that I left him out there for too long – for stretches too long. I thought, this game is going to come down to the wire and we need to keep him fresh for the end. I’m not a big “hot-hand” guy. I like to stay with the rotations, unless extenuating circumstances. I checked myself because I felt like on the west coast I did that a few times, I left him in too long, and we paid for it at the end with him being fatigued.”

On importance of win:

“Huge. I will say with this game, we know that all these games coming up are playoff games. It’s just how we have to look at it. We’re in it. We can’t shy away from it. They’re all playoff games, but it was important to get this one.”