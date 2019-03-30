Headline
Nets vs. Celtics: D'Angelo Russell, Jared Dudley, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 110-96 win over the Celtics
See what the Nets had to say after their 110-96 win over the Boston Celtics.
KENNY ATKINSON
On the third quarter:
“We weren’t very good in the first half, and that’s a credit to their defense. My biggest fear against this team – against the Celtics – was, can you score against them? I think they’re just a great defensive team. We struggled in the first half and got it going in the third quarter. Obviously, D’Angelo... I think we were getting stopped when we got out on a break and I think playing against their set defense is very difficult. You have to get them back in a transition situation where they’re not set. I thought we did a great job at that. I think that’s how D’Angelo got loose. We had a couple guys get to the rim a few times. And also – just a good defensive effort by us, really good defensive effort.”
On temptation to keep D'Angelo Russell in when hot:
“That’s always a tough one. I can tell you, on the west coast I had regrets that I left him out there for too long – for stretches too long. I thought, this game is going to come down to the wire and we need to keep him fresh for the end. I’m not a big “hot-hand” guy. I like to stay with the rotations, unless extenuating circumstances. I checked myself because I felt like on the west coast I did that a few times, I left him in too long, and we paid for it at the end with him being fatigued.”
On importance of win:
“Huge. I will say with this game, we know that all these games coming up are playoff games. It’s just how we have to look at it. We’re in it. We can’t shy away from it. They’re all playoff games, but it was important to get this one.”
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On thoughts at halftime:
“We weren’t playing the best. We were giving them a lot of what they were getting. We knew we had to buckle down and tighten up. Turnovers, scoring in transition, stuff like that, so we knew what we had to do.”
On third quarter:
“I know when we get stops and we get out running, we’re a fun team. JA (Jarrett Allen) coming over blocking shots, guards being back and getting a good box out then we’re rebounding, we’re running. Like I said, we’re an exciting team.”
On if game was a must-win:
“I told you at the end of the Philly game, every game is going to be worth it. We need it - scratching and clawing for every one of them.”
JARED DUDLEY
On mindset coming into game:
“A must win. We knew what was at stake. We knew (Al) Horford and Kyrie (Irving) were not playing. I think we’re one game up in the playoffs, but this is the position you want to be in. You want to control your own destiny. We hold a lot of tiebreakers, but if you don’t control your home court, you might not make it. I thought we got off to a slow start, but then the second half, D’Lo (D’Angelo Russell) got hot and that’s why he’s been an All-Star, that’s why he’s been carrying us for a large part of this time and a big bounce back game for him.”
On team finding their rhythm:
“I think we have to realize that basketball is such a game of rhythms and anytime you have injuries, with Caris (LeVert) out for so long, Spencer (Dinwiddie) was out with his thumb injury, I missed games, TG (Treveon Graham) has missed games, so we all are literally 15 deep. Most teams are not. I think it was just timing and rhythm, and sometimes it takes a while and for us, it’s been up and down and right now we’re trying to end upwards.”
On team looking to D'Angelo Russell when he gets hot:
“Do you see that bench? Bleacher Report kings out there. We know he’s going to shoot it when he’s hot. He has that rhythm and we love it. It just shows you the green light that he has from Kenny (Atkinson) and the confidence that he has to shoot it from anywhere.”
