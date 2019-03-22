Nets vs. Lakers: D'Angelo Russell, DeMarre Carroll, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On importance of win:

"We found a way. It was not a Picasso by any means. It wasn't a beautiful played game by the Nets. But you give the Lakers credit. Obviously with LeBron out there they're very talented, so good to close it out. Wasn't easy."

On slowing Lakers runs:

"Our defense has been really good since the All-Star break. We've played excellent defense. I think that's keeping us in the game. I think in the first half, bad as we shot the ball, defense kept us in it. Then the second half we started making some shots, so I think that's where we got our separation."

On Joe Harris:

"Huge. Not only Joe's threes, but I thought he had a few big drives at the end of the game. Two finishes, one going left and then I think the one on Kuzman going right where he really kind of punished and finished. Joe's just an all-around excellent player. He's been struggling a little bit shooting the ball so it was good to see him come back. We need him desperately."