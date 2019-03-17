Nets vs. Clippers: DeMarre Carroll, Jarrett Allen, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On Lou Williams' final shot:

"Heck of a shot. I don't know, 35-foot shot. Great shot by Lou. I don't know. We definitely didn't want to foul him, because we know how good he is at drawing fouls in those situations. Forced a tough shot. Fantastic shot by Lou."

On taking a tough loss during playoff chase:

"I think I was more bummed against Utah. That's how process oriented we are. I didn't like Utah because I didn't feel like we played well. I didn't feel like we were connected. I didn't feel like we adhered to our principles. So tonight at least we stuck to our Nets basketball and I'm proud of that. I think the Utah game stung worse."

On lessons to take going forward:

"It was find-a-way tonight. I think our guys knew that we had to compete against a very good team, a playoff team. We didn't do anything differently. Played a little more zone maybe than normal. That was maybe different. They're a tough machine to stop. We slowed them down a little. But again, our offense was not great tonight. We're struggling offensively. Just how it is right now."