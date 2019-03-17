Headline
Nets vs. Clippers: DeMarre Carroll, Jarrett Allen, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 119-116 loss to the Clippers
See what the Nets had to say after their 119-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
KENNY ATKINSON
On Lou Williams' final shot:
"Heck of a shot. I don't know, 35-foot shot. Great shot by Lou. I don't know. We definitely didn't want to foul him, because we know how good he is at drawing fouls in those situations. Forced a tough shot. Fantastic shot by Lou."
On taking a tough loss during playoff chase:
"I think I was more bummed against Utah. That's how process oriented we are. I didn't like Utah because I didn't feel like we played well. I didn't feel like we were connected. I didn't feel like we adhered to our principles. So tonight at least we stuck to our Nets basketball and I'm proud of that. I think the Utah game stung worse."
On lessons to take going forward:
"It was find-a-way tonight. I think our guys knew that we had to compete against a very good team, a playoff team. We didn't do anything differently. Played a little more zone maybe than normal. That was maybe different. They're a tough machine to stop. We slowed them down a little. But again, our offense was not great tonight. We're struggling offensively. Just how it is right now."
DEMARRE CARROLL
On coming back before loss:
"I think at this point in the season, how we can overcome a lot from early in the season, I don't believe in moral victories, so to me this is a tough loss. We've got to learn from it. But at the end of the day we've got to get ready for Sacramento."
On something to take from game:
"I think the biggest thing we can take from this is we just, the biggest thing you can take from it is you can't give up. Big lead, I think we were up 17 in the first half and gave up a big lead. Teams are going make runs. We know that. But at the end of the day man, we've got to take the same aggressive mentality we had at the end of the game throughout the whole game."
On difference from OKC loss this week:
"I think we've grown. Definitely some positive. We're definitely growing. You can't look at it all the time in a negative light. It shows the grit we've got. It shows young guys stepping up. Your hat goes off to these young guys because they're out there fighting hard and to not give up like that is key and big."
JARRETT ALLEN
On tough finish:
"Definitely difficult. And we gave up that huge lead, but still fighting back and losing on a buzzer-beater, that's always tough."
On lesson for next game:
"I think it's the same thing over and over; just trying to keep our heads right. We did a good job tonight. Even though they came back we still kept our heads right, we still played hard to the end."
On key to late comeback:
"I think D'Lo and Spencer did a great job of handling the ball and making the right calls. Joe made some amazing shots and we played how we should be playing."