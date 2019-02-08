Nets vs. Bulls: Allen Crabbe, Caris LeVert, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On Nets performance:

“Just give us a poor rating overall. Our defense was just non-existent. Couldn’t keep them in front of us. Couldn’t guard them. There wasn’t one or two guys, I thought collectively we couldn’t guard them. Give them a lot of credit. I thought they played great. They obviously made shots. They added shooting with Otto (Porter Jr.) in there. They played great; our defense, it was really poor.”

On Caris LeVert:

“If I had to take one positive from tonight that was a positive. I thought he looked good, looked athletic, he was athletic, came downhill like he does, make some passes. Obviously there were a few bumps here and there, but for the most part I think he was a plus-five on the sheet, so he had some positives tonight and played well.”

On if they looked past Bulls, ahead to All-Star break:

“No, I just think you have to have humility in this league. Every team is tough. If you look at their roster, there are a lot of good players on their roster. There are no easy games. I don’t think our guys did that. I think they understand what’s at stake. They’re professionals. We’ve always been a humble team. We don’t think we’re better than anyone else coming into a game. I will say sometimes when these games happen, you have to look at the other team. They played with great spirit, they shared the ball and they shot the heck out of it. Again, what I’m disappointed in with us is how much they got downhill on us. Every player, if it was a one-on-one matchup, they were blowing by us, lay-up, lay-up, lay-up. We have to guard better. Just plain and simple.”