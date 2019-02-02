Nets vs. Magic: D'Angelo Russell, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On second half after leading 48-44 at halftime:

"That third quarter, 34 points we gave up. They played better than us. Our defense was pretty good overall except for that third quarter, but our offense wasn’t sharp, [19] turnovers, 23 assists, I think they had 22 points off our turnovers. You can’t turn the ball over on the road like that."

On upcoming week:

"We’ve got a big week coming up so we’ve got to recover, we’ve got to freshen up a little bit. I didn’t think we had great juice tonight. Just not enough juice. We’ve got to recover it. We’re playing two excellent teams right off the bat. Good thing we’re at home, so that will help."

On offense:

"I think the ball is sticking. That’s part of it. We addressed it at halftime, the slow decisions, not moving it as quickly as we should. We only had 23 assists tonight. The ‘play-with-the-pass’ mentality we normally have is not there right now. We’re trying to attack too quickly without getting an advantage. It happens. It’s slippage, and we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and help our guys through this little stretch."